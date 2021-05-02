Families, experts say long-term care report shows pandemic lessons can not be ignored

Attention in Ontario’s long-term care sector should not be allowed to fade again, observers said a day after the publication of a scathing report describing the province’s neglect of facilities in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflections from public health experts and relatives of seniors who died in facilities destroyed by the virus spilled over after the Ontario COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission called for a sector overhaul.

He presented his recommendations in his final report, submitted to the government on Friday evening.

Tara Barrows, whose grandmother died of COVID-19 in a home for long-term care last year, said she appreciated seeing experiences like that of her registered family.

Commissioners said the government was ill-prepared for a pandemic and failed to act as quickly as other jurisdictions to protect the long-term care sector.

The report said residents had been left alone in their rooms in appalling conditions, in some cases contaminating diapers and not being able to take a shower.

No one will ever forget what happened. “These are signs that will last forever.” – Dr. Naheed Dosani

“As traumatic as it was, we manage the trauma by speaking openly,” Barrows said.

“Telling the truth and speaking up, pressing the issue and repeating these stories over and over and remembering everyone, this should never have happened.”

‘They are representing the lives of all who have lost’

Barrows credited the commission for not “punching” the report and for ensuring that people like her grandmother were not forgotten in death, as they seemed to be in their last months of life.

“They are representing the lives of all who have lost,” she told the commission. “They are carrying a huge burden in terms of the people they are representing.”

Barrows testified before the commission and is part of a proposed lawsuit against the Weston Terrace Care community, the facility where her grandmother, Dorritt, lived and died.

Despite the commission’s strong message, she said others in her shoes are not convinced that the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford will act quickly to bring about comprehensive change.

“I think we all have the same fears,” she said. “We have the report and we have the recommendations. There are no surprises there. This is what we saw coming. But will anyone do anything?”

Crosses representing residents who died from COVID-19 were photographed on the lawn of the Camilla Care Community, Mississauga, Ont., On January 13, 2021. The long-term care home is among Ontario most affected by the pandemic. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Instead, she has another hope.

“I hope the report brings about a change of government,” Barrows said. “The vaccine will not cause amnesia. We will not forget what happened.”

Ontario unprepared to face pandemic despite SARS report:

The 322-page bubble document said the province was poorly prepared to face COVID-19, despite the lessons it should have learned from the SARS epidemic.

Nearly 4,000 long-term care residents and 11 staff have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit.

Dr. Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and health justice activist in Toronto, said the figures do not reflect the “extraordinary distress and grief” that many caregivers and families across the province are feeling.

“This report provides an overview of how we got here. [but]does not represent justice in full. And for many caregivers, it will not be, “Dosani said.

“No one will ever forget what happened. These are signs that will last forever.”

Nurses administer an X-ray to Eduardo Teodoro, 75, of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Scarborough Centenary Health Network Hospital on April 8, 2021. The Ontario COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission said the government was ill-prepared for a pandemic, and failed to act as quickly as other jurisdictions to protect the long-term care sector. (Evan Mitsui)

The commission, led by the Chief Justice of the Ontario Supreme Court, Frank Marrocco, noted that the poor model of the building and the overcrowding of residents increased illness and death in nursing homes, while a large staff shortage and a strength poorly trained worker in infection control measures complicated the situation.

The commission found that the neglected sector was completely unprepared for the COVID-19 crisis, despite numerous assessments of the past.

Dosani said the government failed to take lessons during the initial wave of the pandemic, leaving the elderly vulnerable when cases rose again.

‘How many reports do we need?’

Even after the commission left and after issuing two temporary sets of recommendations, the virus continued to spread across the premises.

“I will never understand how we were able to produce so many reports on how to regulate long-term care and yet to this day, we have not regulated it,” he said.

“How many reports do we need? … If it has nothing to do with action and change, what does it mean?”

Dosani paused to fight the tears as he described the experience of reading the document after its release.

He said he felt sorry for the families of those who died in long-term care during the pandemic and for those working in the sector who had little support for the trauma they experienced.

“Staff were crying before, during and after work, vomiting in the locker rooms from stress and seeing residents they want to die in large numbers,” he said, summarizing some of the findings outlined in the report.

“There is so much emotion and so much pain involved in this whole ordeal.

The damage to the long-term care sector is clear, the minister says

Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario’s long-term care minister, issued a statement late Friday night promising a review of the commission’s findings and promising to work toward a “safe and modern” update to the sector.

She said many of the report’s recommendations are in line with steps the government has already taken, claiming that the situation in the province’s long-term care facilities has improved in recent months.

Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care in Ontario, promised to work towards a ‘safe and modern’ update in the long-term care sector. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

However, she said, the damage to the province’s seniors is clear.

“There is no doubt that residents and staff in long-term care homes and their families were disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Fullerton said in a statement. “We can not let their experience be in vain and we will not do it.”

Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, said the province could not “honor the memory of people who have died” without implementing the commission’s proposed reforms.

“We owe it to those who lost their lives in this to make sure we accept nothing less than to move forward with change by building infrastructure, building the workforce and building the partnership in a way that allows us to rethink for how long – temporary care is and how we serve our aging population, “she said.