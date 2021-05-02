International
Tiran or genius or both?
On May 5, 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte died at the age of 51, imprisoned in the isolated British post of St. Helena in the South Atlantic. The little Corsican that went from the dark French artillery officer to the Emperor who dominated continental Europe is still a fierce topic of contention 200 years after his death. Was he a visionary genius or a brutal tyrant or really a combination of both?
The famous French writer and diplomat of the early 19th century Franois-Ren de Chateaubriand summed up the abundant ambivalence that Napoleon has long provoked: This man whose genius I admire and whose despotism I hate.
In France, many Bonaparte fans call him the Eagle, praising a clever military strategist who spreads the liberal ideals of the French Enlightenment across the continent. Opponents put him as Ogre a blood-soaked megalomaniac whose restoration of slavery and whose wars plunged Europe into chaos.
FRANCE 24 discussed many aspects of Napoleon Bonaparte and the politics of memory that surrounds him with Charles-loi Vial, author of several books to include Napoleon Security and ambition (Napoleon: Security and Ambition).
The rise of Napoleon was meteoric: He was simply a young artillery officer from the farthest outskirts of France in Corsica when the Revolution broke out in 1789, rose to the forefront when he rescued the leading French Revolutionary in 1795 facing the Royalist rebels, became First Consul of the Republic in 1799 and was crowned Emperor of the French in 1804. Was he a brilliant visionary or a terrible tyrant?
Both terms are definitely very strong. One should see the nuance in the story that Napoleon should not be seen in black and white, but rather in shades of gray. His rule over France had some very positive aspects, especially in terms of modernizing the administration. But he was extremely authoritarian. You can definitely see that he favored the French revolutionary ideal of equality over that of freedom in ways that seem shocking today. But more than a visionary or tyrant, Napoleon was merely a human being with all the virtues and flaws of a man.
Bonaparte’s vision took him to great heights from his dark origins making him Emperor in 35. But he was also hubristic as demonstrated by his catastrophic 1812 invasion of Russia, his shameless decisions to return to war. in 1813 and 1814, his stubborn refusal to sign a peace treaty and then, of course, his escape from Elba and eventual defeat [at the Duke of Wellingtons hands] at Waterloo in 1815. Napoleon’s running ambition was his downfall.
To begin with everything was a success, especially in military campaigns on the ground such as his victory against a larger Austrian and Russian force at Austerlitz in 1805, exactly one year after his coronation as Emperor. But Napoleon was drunk on this triumph. He did not know how to relieve himself.
Napoleon said he loved war as an artist. He was very calm on the battlefields where he could display his extraordinary military skills, which even his most bitter enemies readily accepted. Bonaparte’s main objective was to defend revolutionary France until 1808. At that moment, you can see that his ambition took him away. In the Peninsula War in Spain and especially in Russia it was clear that Napoleon was waging war for an idea of glory. Points became higher and higher, the number of deaths increased and battles became even more drowned in blood.
It has often been said that Napoleon was not really interested in human pain, was that really so?
First-hand evidence provides conflicting views on this. Some people who knew Napoleon described him as quite insensitive, but others said he was very attentive if anyone was sick and his letters showed him encouraging his wife and brothers to take means special when they were ill.
You could say there was a difference between the way he acted as a military leader and the way he acted in his private life. His order in 1804 to kill French soldiers struck by the plague at Jaffa [in modern-day Israel]who was fighting in his Egyptian campaign has always been considered a sign of generosity.
But on other occasions even on the battlefield, where he would force himself to be unfaithful, he was deeply moved by the horrors of war, especially after [ferocious, inconclusive] Battle of Eylau [against Russian and Prussian forces in 1807], where he was shocked by the image of blood-soaked snow.
Napoleon is admirable in France for creating the modern, centralized state and extremely influential legal system of the Civil Code he formed in 1804. But the Code imposed a patriarchal model, asserting the legal incompetence of married women. And after his famous marriage to Josphine de Beauharnais, he dismissed her because she did not create an heir. Would it be appropriate to call Napoleon a misogynist?
Napoleon was not immune to the prejudices of his time, though it should be noted that the Civil Code, though flawed, gave women a certain degree of legal status. Meanwhile, there was a difference between the letter of the law and the field conditions in Napolonic France: Many recent archival studies show that many women developed independence as the sole managers of businesses and farms during that period.
Bonaparte used the prejudices of the time to discredit enemies such as Germaine de Stal [a French woman of letters famous for urging political moderation].
However, he valued many women, seeking advice from many, including Josphine. More than that: He was the first political leader to give a woman responsibility for a diplomatic mission, in the case of the Countess of Brignole in 1813. He also appointed his second wife, the Austrian archduke Marie-Louise as his regent, signing imperial decrees in his country for a year and a half.
As First Consul, Bonaparte decided in 1802 to restore slavery in accordance with the laws before 1789, after the then-ruling Convention repealed it in 1794. Currently, this is the main criticism leveled at Napoleon. Is this criticism justified?
Napoleon was ambivalent about slavery: He freed hundreds of slaves in Malta in 1798, then forcibly listed slaves in the army he sent to Egypt weeks later. For years, one of his closest servants was a former slave, Mamluk Roustam Raza dit Roustan.
The restoration of slavery was a cruel moral failure. It was shocking at the time and rightly still shakes us today. Bonaparte was acting recklessly, seeking short-term economic benefits in the pursuit of stability; this was unfortunately symptomatic of his approach to power in which appropriateness calculations too often set aside great ideals.
He probably ended up regretting this decision as suggested by his order to end France’s role in the slave trade during his brief return to power in 1815.
That said, it is very good that the issue of slavery is being addressed when people think of Napoleon today.
Two hundred years after the death of Napoleon, there are some in France who say we should not commemorate his centenary, do you agree with them or not?
The question is what exactly should we commemorate in 2021. The way I see it, above all the issue is to remember that the death of Napoleon marked the end of an extraordinary, tragic, complex chapter in the history of France that began with the Revolution in 1789 .
His actions made a colossal mark on the lives of millions of French people who lived under his reign and we should probably also focus on remembering their different experiences as soldiers or civilians.
The centenary is also an opportunity for historians to make an assessment and publish nearly six decades of research since the bicentennial of his birth in 1969 which was a benchmark in shifting from a public image of Napoleon as a smart force of nature in a much more nuanced sense of his character.
The issue of slavery in the First French Napoleonic Empire has been increasingly explored through archival research, as well as the history of homosexuality and that of women during this era, and more technical questions about the functioning of the Napoleonic administration.
There is still much to discover about Napoleon, even though he is one of the most studied historical figures in the world. So the hype around the centenary is a great opportunity to make the latest academic research known to as many people as possible. And if there is an atmosphere of controversy, it can be said that critical historical analysis has influenced Napoleon’s public perception at the expense of previous myths and legends.
This article has been translated from the original into French.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]rt.exbulletin.com