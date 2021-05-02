Tiran or genius or both?

On May 5, 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte died at the age of 51, imprisoned in the isolated British post of St. Helena in the South Atlantic. The little Corsican that went from the dark French artillery officer to the Emperor who dominated continental Europe is still a fierce topic of contention 200 years after his death. Was he a visionary genius or a brutal tyrant or really a combination of both?

The famous French writer and diplomat of the early 19th century Franois-Ren de Chateaubriand summed up the abundant ambivalence that Napoleon has long provoked: This man whose genius I admire and whose despotism I hate.

In France, many Bonaparte fans call him the Eagle, praising a clever military strategist who spreads the liberal ideals of the French Enlightenment across the continent. Opponents put him as Ogre a blood-soaked megalomaniac whose restoration of slavery and whose wars plunged Europe into chaos.

FRANCE 24 discussed many aspects of Napoleon Bonaparte and the politics of memory that surrounds him with Charles-loi Vial, author of several books to include Napoleon Security and ambition (Napoleon: Security and Ambition).





Reproduction of a painting by Napoleon during his coronation as Emperor of the French in December 1804. AFP

The rise of Napoleon was meteoric: He was simply a young artillery officer from the farthest outskirts of France in Corsica when the Revolution broke out in 1789, rose to the forefront when he rescued the leading French Revolutionary in 1795 facing the Royalist rebels, became First Consul of the Republic in 1799 and was crowned Emperor of the French in 1804. Was he a brilliant visionary or a terrible tyrant?

Both terms are definitely very strong. One should see the nuance in the story that Napoleon should not be seen in black and white, but rather in shades of gray. His rule over France had some very positive aspects, especially in terms of modernizing the administration. But he was extremely authoritarian. You can definitely see that he favored the French revolutionary ideal of equality over that of freedom in ways that seem shocking today. But more than a visionary or tyrant, Napoleon was merely a human being with all the virtues and flaws of a man.

Bonaparte’s vision took him to great heights from his dark origins making him Emperor in 35. But he was also hubristic as demonstrated by his catastrophic 1812 invasion of Russia, his shameless decisions to return to war. in 1813 and 1814, his stubborn refusal to sign a peace treaty and then, of course, his escape from Elba and eventual defeat [at the Duke of Wellingtons hands] at Waterloo in 1815. Napoleon’s running ambition was his downfall.

To begin with everything was a success, especially in military campaigns on the ground such as his victory against a larger Austrian and Russian force at Austerlitz in 1805, exactly one year after his coronation as Emperor. But Napoleon was drunk on this triumph. He did not know how to relieve himself.

Napoleon said he loved war as an artist. He was very calm on the battlefields where he could display his extraordinary military skills, which even his most bitter enemies readily accepted. Bonaparte’s main objective was to defend revolutionary France until 1808. At that moment, you can see that his ambition took him away. In the Peninsula War in Spain and especially in Russia it was clear that Napoleon was waging war for an idea of ​​glory. Points became higher and higher, the number of deaths increased and battles became even more drowned in blood.





Reproduction of a painting depicting Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo, where he was defeated by a coalition of forces led by British General Duke of Wellington on June 18, 1815. AFP

It has often been said that Napoleon was not really interested in human pain, was that really so?

First-hand evidence provides conflicting views on this. Some people who knew Napoleon described him as quite insensitive, but others said he was very attentive if anyone was sick and his letters showed him encouraging his wife and brothers to take means special when they were ill.

You could say there was a difference between the way he acted as a military leader and the way he acted in his private life. His order in 1804 to kill French soldiers struck by the plague at Jaffa [in modern-day Israel]who was fighting in his Egyptian campaign has always been considered a sign of generosity.

But on other occasions even on the battlefield, where he would force himself to be unfaithful, he was deeply moved by the horrors of war, especially after [ferocious, inconclusive] Battle of Eylau [against Russian and Prussian forces in 1807], where he was shocked by the image of blood-soaked snow.

Napoleon is admirable in France for creating the modern, centralized state and extremely influential legal system of the Civil Code he formed in 1804. But the Code imposed a patriarchal model, asserting the legal incompetence of married women. And after his famous marriage to Josphine de Beauharnais, he dismissed her because she did not create an heir. Would it be appropriate to call Napoleon a misogynist?

Napoleon was not immune to the prejudices of his time, though it should be noted that the Civil Code, though flawed, gave women a certain degree of legal status. Meanwhile, there was a difference between the letter of the law and the field conditions in Napolonic France: Many recent archival studies show that many women developed independence as the sole managers of businesses and farms during that period.

Bonaparte used the prejudices of the time to discredit enemies such as Germaine de Stal [a French woman of letters famous for urging political moderation].

However, he valued many women, seeking advice from many, including Josphine. More than that: He was the first political leader to give a woman responsibility for a diplomatic mission, in the case of the Countess of Brignole in 1813. He also appointed his second wife, the Austrian archduke Marie-Louise as his regent, signing imperial decrees in his country for a year and a half.





Divorce of Empress Josphine, December 15, 1809, by Henri-Frdric Schopin. Wikimedia

As First Consul, Bonaparte decided in 1802 to restore slavery in accordance with the laws before 1789, after the then-ruling Convention repealed it in 1794. Currently, this is the main criticism leveled at Napoleon. Is this criticism justified?

Napoleon was ambivalent about slavery: He freed hundreds of slaves in Malta in 1798, then forcibly listed slaves in the army he sent to Egypt weeks later. For years, one of his closest servants was a former slave, Mamluk Roustam Raza dit Roustan.

The restoration of slavery was a cruel moral failure. It was shocking at the time and rightly still shakes us today. Bonaparte was acting recklessly, seeking short-term economic benefits in the pursuit of stability; this was unfortunately symptomatic of his approach to power in which appropriateness calculations too often set aside great ideals.

He probably ended up regretting this decision as suggested by his order to end France’s role in the slave trade during his brief return to power in 1815.

That said, it is very good that the issue of slavery is being addressed when people think of Napoleon today.

Two hundred years after the death of Napoleon, there are some in France who say we should not commemorate his centenary, do you agree with them or not?

The question is what exactly should we commemorate in 2021. The way I see it, above all the issue is to remember that the death of Napoleon marked the end of an extraordinary, tragic, complex chapter in the history of France that began with the Revolution in 1789 .

His actions made a colossal mark on the lives of millions of French people who lived under his reign and we should probably also focus on remembering their different experiences as soldiers or civilians.

The centenary is also an opportunity for historians to make an assessment and publish nearly six decades of research since the bicentennial of his birth in 1969 which was a benchmark in shifting from a public image of Napoleon as a smart force of nature in a much more nuanced sense of his character.

The issue of slavery in the First French Napoleonic Empire has been increasingly explored through archival research, as well as the history of homosexuality and that of women during this era, and more technical questions about the functioning of the Napoleonic administration.

There is still much to discover about Napoleon, even though he is one of the most studied historical figures in the world. So the hype around the centenary is a great opportunity to make the latest academic research known to as many people as possible. And if there is an atmosphere of controversy, it can be said that critical historical analysis has influenced Napoleon’s public perception at the expense of previous myths and legends.

This article has been translated from the original into French.