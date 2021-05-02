Connect with us

5 surprising claims and demands the wife of Zulu kings makes in court papers as she fights for the throne

3 mins ago

Sihle Mavuso

NONGOMA – Urgent documents of the court of Queen Sibongile Dlamini before the High Court of Pietermaritzburg as she fights for the Zulu throne and seeks to inherit 50% of the property of the late Old King Zwelithini, contain some surprising claims and claims.

Newspapers are drawn to KwaZulu-Natal Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala among many respondents. This is as the Zikalala provincial government said it had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to give a state funeral to Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu (not related to Dlamini).

The affidavit is 35 pages long.

She claims she was kidnapped (ukuthwala) to marry the king. 20 years old, she claimed she was forced to marry the late king and had to follow a firm custom.

During September 1969, I was taken from the school by the late Isilo (the king) and his brother-in-law, a certain Prince Klaas Mahlangu, at the KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma. They did this because at that time as a Zulu nation we knew of a ukuthwala custom where a female person would be taken from her home or anywhere for the purpose of entering into an ordinary marriage.

In my case, I was brought to the house of the late Isilo through the custom of ukuthwala in order to marry the late Isilo so that on the other hand, he could take the throne as the monarch of the Zulu nation.

She wants 50% of the wealth. She argues that everything belongs to her and the late king.

As long as things stand, all property is jointly and in equal parts by me and the late Isilo. That is to say, I own 50% of all property, therefore, any attempt to dispose of all property as if it were the sole property of the late Isilo is legally incompetent and impermissible.

I am advised that half of all property should be set aside and set aside as a portion that can be distributed in connection with the will.

The Royal House wanted Prince Mbonisi to act after the death of the kings.

MaDlamini believes that Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the kings who is accused of holding parallel meetings with other elderly kings like Princess Thembi, should have acted on the throne, as was the wish of the royal families.

I do not know exactly when and how the decision was made to identify, appoint or recommend the Second Respondent (Dlamini-Zulu) as regent. If this actually happened, it did not happen at the March 24, 2021 meeting.

Members of the Royal Family proposed that the name of Prince Mbonisi Zulu be Ibambabukhosi and the Second Respondent objected to that appointment. As I understand it, no decision was made at the meeting by the family.

MaDlamini, who hails from Nongoma, claims that the office of the CIS prime minister, who is in charge of keeping records of the property of kings and blood relatives, should publish that list so that they know she has an interest in the property of kings.

“I do not know all the names and identities of all the members of the royal family who were included in the last list that was or may have been handed over from the late Isilo to the Prime Minister.

Only the Prime Minister would have this information. Some members of the royal family may be affected by the relief I seek in this request, and I may not have served this request. In order to mitigate any possible omissions, I urge this court to instruct the Prime Minister to provide my lawyer with the latest list signed and submitted by the late Isilo.

As a further measure to safeguard the interest of any person or other person who may be unknown to me, I seek the permission of this court to publish the order in Ilanga, Isolezwe and the Mercury newspapers. This is to ensure that they can anticipate this court order. “

MaDlamini urges that the customary union between the king and Dlamini-Zulu be recognized only to the extent of the Customary Marriage Recognition Act. As such she has no right to rise and ascend the throne.

This is because she was not born into the Zulu royal family. It also does not meet the defining requirements to be heir to the throne.

Her customary union does not entitle her to ascend the throne. Therefore, she has no right to ascend the throne like Ibambabukhos or a successor, she argued.

