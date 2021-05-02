TRS maintains Nagarjunasagar constituency by winning it by a comfortable majority





The party, which was holding the country, keeps it in the bypoll, the first since the formation of Telangana

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has fought the Nagarjunasagar Assembly electorate with its candidate Nomula Bhagat who wins the by-elections with a comfortable majority of over 18,000 votes. The TRS nominee maintained his lead in all 25 rounds, excluding one round in which he crawls by a narrow margin during the countdown that began early Sunday morning. The poll became necessary following the death of sitting TRS MLA nomad Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year. While TRS nominated Mr. Bhagat as its nominee, veteran leader K. Jana Reddy represented Congress and P. Ravi Kumar was the BJPs candidate in the election. Although BJP was expected to deliver a reasonable performance, his appointee lost the safety deposit at the end of the day as the contest turned out to be between TRS and Congress as the count progressed. Analysts thought that the caste equation on which BJP began to introduce Mr. Ravi Kumar did not work in his favor and so did the lack of momentum in the campaign by the leaders. The constituency witnessed a large turnout of voters that exceeded 86 per cent on election day with 1.89 lakh of the 2.2 lakh votes cast in the poll. The high turnout left leaders of all parties wondering which side most voters place their preference on. But the TRS nominee who started leading in the early rounds held the lead until the last round. TRS secured 89,804 votes and Congress 70,932 votes while BJP remained far behind with 7,676 votes as the vote count ended. TRS President and Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the lead as prestige after the seat was held by the party. The election followed the by-elections in Dubbak, where the ruling party lost to the BJP, and the GHMC polls, where the BJP made an excellent showing. TRS set another record in winning the constituency as it was the first time since the formation of Telangana that the representative of the party holding the seat won the polls. Current parties, including Congress and TRS, lost by-elections in the Palair, Narayankhed, Huzurnagar and Dubbak constituencies in the past. Congressional nominee Mr. Jana Reddy had waged an impressive fight, despite the advanced planning by the TRS president for the large number of votes. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had sent several Ministers to the constituency to prepare the party’s turn and files long before the crucial election. Congress elders including TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs K. Venkat Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy campaigned vigorously for the party, but in vain.

