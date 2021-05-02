Seven are reported killed as protests in Myanmar aim to shake the world

Demonstrators hold flags as they march to protest the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar April 27, 2021. Courtesy of Dawei Watch / via REUTERS

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the largest protests against military rule on Sunday, killing seven people, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.

The protests, following a spell of falling crowds and what appeared to be more restrained by security forces, were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organizers called “Myanmar’s global spring revolution.” “.

“Shake the world with the voice of the unity of the people in Myanmar,” organizers said in a statement.

Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, took to cities and towns across the country, including the Yangon shopping mall and Mandalay’s second town, where two people were shot and killed, the Mizzima news agency reported.

The news site Irrawaddy previously posted a picture of a man who was said to be a plainclothes security officer shooting with a rifle at Mandalay.

Two people were killed in the central city of Wetlet, the Myanmar Now news agency said, and two were killed in various cities in the northeastern state of Shan, two media outlets reported. One person was also killed in the northern toy mining town of Hpakant, the Kachin News Group reported.

Reuters could not verify the reports and a spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to calls for comment.

The protests are just one of the problems the generals have brought with their February 1 overthrow of the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Fighting with ethnic minority insurgents in the far north and east border regions has intensified significantly since the coup, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.

In some countries civilians with raw weapons have fought with security forces, while in central areas military and government facilities that have been safe for generations have been hit by rocket attacks and a wave of small, unexplained explosions.

There were no claims of responsibility for the blasts.

‘HAND BOMBS’

Media Khit Thit reported an explosion in front of a police barracks in Yangon early Sunday. The vehicles were on fire, she said, but gave no information about any casualties.

Later, she reported another outbreak in the city. A news portal in Shan state reported an explosion outside the home of a prominent businessman.

The state broadcaster in its main evening news bulletin on Monday gave details of at least 11 explosions over the past 36 hours, mostly in Yangon. Reported some injuries but no casualties.

“Some protesters who do not want the stability of the state have thrown and placed hand-made bombs in government buildings and on public roads,” the broadcaster said.

The Aid Association for Political Prisoners Advocacy says security forces have killed at least 759 protesters since the coup. Reuters is unable to confirm the tax.

The military, which led for nearly 50 years until launching a premature reform process a decade ago, acknowledged the deaths of 248 protesters in mid-April, saying they were killed after the violence began.

Protests and a campaign of civil disobedience to the strikes have damaged the economy and increased the chances of 25 million people slipping into poverty, the UN Development Program has warned. Read more

The military said it had to take power because its allegations of fraud in the November election won by Suu Kyi’s party were not addressed by an election commission that considered the vote fair.

Suu Kyi, 75, has been arrested since the coup along with many other members of her party.

