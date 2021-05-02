Saudi Arabia reports 11 more deaths from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to meet the goals set out in Vision 2030 after five years of success so far, senior officials were told.

The chairmen of the Kingdoms Vision 2030 Implementation Program Committee, including the Ministers of Health, Tourism, Finance, Economy and Planning, met in Riyadh on Saturday.

Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said there had been a significant improvement in the health sector since the start of Vision 2030, which later saw the introduction of the Mawid and Sehhaty applications.

In 2015, People struggled to book an appointment, but now any citizen can book an appointment through the Mawid and Sehhaty apps, he explained.

The citizen can then go to the meeting within three or four days. We launched this service two and a half years ago; more than 76 million meetings have been booked so far, with nearly 150,000 meetings daily.

Other services include the call center, 937, which now receives more than 140,000 calls a day, as well as distance medical consultations, where patients can receive prescriptions remotely.

Thirty new heart centers have been established, as well as cardiac catheter centers, the health minister added.

Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, chairman of the Quality of Life Program, has a budget of $ 16 billion to make Kingdoms cities one of the best places to live globally.

The program is working with 13 government entities to measure quality of life based on local services.

There have been 11 cultural committees set up under the Ministry of Culture, as well as a growing fund.

There have been 100,000 jobs created through the implementation of more than 10,000 activities in the entertainment sector.

And more than 1000 small and medium companies were set up in the sector.

Al-Khatib said the Tourist Visa Program, which began before the COVID-19 pandemic, had issued 450,000 visas.

He added the Green Riyadh Project aimed at improving the quality of life and cultural diversity.

More than $ 107 billion was saved over four years through cost-effectiveness, said Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program.

The kingdom also joined global financial indicators, which contributed $ 40 billion in foreign investment, while the banking sector witnessed major strides, including the introduction of financial technology, he added.

He said the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will be an essential reserve to reduce the need for additional resources after 2030.

Al-Jadaan said public debt levels were not a concern as they stand in the range of 30 to 33 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) a reasonable level, he said, compared to other G20 countries and the region.

Al-Jadaan stated that the most important policies are focused on reducing unemployment, increasing the purchasing power of citizens and providing an environment that supports small and medium enterprises.

He stressed that the main focus of Vision 2030 is on citizens, through direct or indirect initiatives.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, chairman of the National Transformation Program Committee, said judicial services were part of the national transformation system.

Today 82 percent of judicial services are automated, Al-Tuwaijri said.

He said Kingdoms internet speed had increased significantly adding that 5G was one of the biggest achievements, as coverage reached 60 per cent in major cities and 45 per cent in all other cities.

Women’s empowerment has improved with participation in society through work, and policymaking has reached 33 percent, Al-Tuwaijri said, beating the previous program goal of 27.5 percent by 2020.

Traffic incidents decreased by 51 percent as part of the national transformation in the traffic system.