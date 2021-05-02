Bulldog Insider Q&A: Postponement of Shocking Women’s World Championship for Bulldogs’ Bell, Brodt

Ashton Bell, the current Bulldogs captain, who just led the NCAA Frozen Four program as a senior, was already in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with Hockey Canada awaiting the final list of the Canadian Women National Team to be notified when she discovered.

That news was Cancellation of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Cup by the Nova Scotia Provincial Government on 21 April due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Canada. It was an announcement that caught everyone from Brodt and Bell to the IIHF and Hockey Canada by surprise.

The IIHF and Hockey Canada pledged at the time to find new dates for the tournament, which on Friday were announced as August 20-31, 2021. A location has not yet been determined.

Minnesota Duluth senior striker Sydney Brodt (14) and Bemidji State striker Reece Hunt (29) compete for the ball in the second period on January 5, 2020, at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Brodt was scheduled to play in her second IIHF Women’s World Championship with Team USA this spring, but the tournament was canceled for the second year in a row. The IIHF is working to find new dates this summer for the 2021 tournament scheduled to take place in Nova Scotia, Canada. (Tyler Schank / Folder / News Tribune)

Bell, from Deloraine, Manitoba and Brodt, from Twin Cities, was caught up with the News Tribune on Thursday via Zoom for a question and answer from Bulldog Insider to talk about the cancellation of the Women’s World Cup and what it might be next for both.

Where were you when you heard that the World Cup was canceled? How did you find out?

Sydney Brodt: I was on ice. We had an intrasquad quarrel and were just finishing with it. We just finished practicing a few overtime things, and our general manager went out on the ice. All of our support staff stood on the bench, which is unusual, but in my head, I was kind of like, OK, camp is over. She will tell us it was a wonderful week, anyway. Finish it and get ready to go. But she came to the ice and told us it was canceled. He was heartbroken. We have all trained so hard this year and with COVID, it has been even tougher. We were definitely heartbroken.

Ashton Bell: We were getting ready for our third intrasquad game of a three-game series and I was like half-dressed in the locker room and someone enters and they’re like everyone to the bleachers. So we were all like, What’s going on? Because during the rehearsals, as Syd said, all the support staff left. They were all gathered and talking, they really did not know what was going on. Then we went to the bleachers and our director told us the news. Like Syd said, it was heartbreaking and simply disappointing, especially for the older girls who had worked so hard. It’s been two years since they had a World Cup, so you definitely feel for all those girls.

Minnesota Duluth Ashton Bell (26) knocks down Minnesota State striker Claire Butorac (7) on February 20, 2021, at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. On April 21, 2021, Bell was waiting to find out whether or not she made the Canadian Women’s National Team for the IIHF Women’s World Championship. Instead the event was ruined. (Tyler Schank / Folder / News Tribune)

How is your condition now? You should be in Nova Scotia racing, but what are you doing instead?

BY: Obviously we are just waiting to find out what is going on. There are meetings this week and hopefully we know more by the end of the week when the tournament will take place. I’m actually going back to Duluth (Thursday) to start training again with the team for May.

SB: It’s unusual. I’ve been training with a band in Cities all year and we just decided to take a week off, from the ice. So some girls went to different cities, as where they come from, went home. I’m basically just taking a week to rest and recover and then I’m going back to training. We have another PWHPA event to be planned, I think it will come here. Hope we can do it. I’m just waiting to see. It’s hard not to know because, what is your workout schedule, what should I do, especially on things that are not ice. I’m just waiting to hear and get a clear schedule.

Ashton, you would be leaving a college season and Frozen Four appearance at UMD. What was the process you had to go through going through the college player on the Canadian national team to prepare for the Worlds?

BY: I definitely think this has worked in my favor to be able to play matches all season. Many of those girls out there were just practicing and skating with each other and in small centers and working. I have been fortunate to be able to play games, which I think have brought me benefit in the national camp.

Syd, what has been the plus of last year since graduating from UMD and ending your college career? How did you stay in shape for events like the World Cup?

SB: It has been good. Obviously it’s a little different than it would normally look, but overall I had a really good situation. I think it was probably one of the best for pro women’s hockey players. Just living in Cities, we had a group of 10-15 players training together. We played some boys teams in the fall and then in January, I went to Florida for two weeks, twice different, to play in a little thing for the boys. So I was extremely lucky to have made it. At the end of the season, we did those two PWHPA events, which was also fun. I felt like I had more games than the average professional women player this year, so that was good. Outside of that, I trained and worked a little, so I got hired.

Sid, you have to play in the last tournament of the World Championship that took place in 2019. What was that experience for you and how important is this event in the women’s hockey calendar?

SB: Great hugeshte. The first thing I just thought of reading a lot of things from the players on my team is kind of what Kendall Coyne said. Like our Stanley Cup. It really is because we do not have any other big event like this. We have college hockey, which is great and definitely the best place for women to play, but after that is the World Cup. It’s really our Stanley Cup. It was great to be able to play in it and earn gold, but it feels long ago. I was definitely looking forward to this. I just hope we can plan again.

USA team Sydney Brodt, a three-time Minnesota Duluth captain, fights Olga Sosina of Russia during the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Espoo, Finland. The 2019 Women’s World Championship was the last time the tournament was played that was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. The IIHF is working to find new dates this summer for the 2021 tournament scheduled to take place in Nova Scotia, Canada. Lehtikuva / Jussi Nukari through REUTERS

After all the pandemic has removed women’s hockey in the last year, has the World Cup been of added importance to you, Syd, and other women’s hockey players who did not have a consistent championship to play like Ashton last year ?

SB: Yes, for sure. You do not realize in college how lucky you are, especially at UMD. We are treated as if we were professionals. When you go out, it’s shocking what you have to deal with and it just goes with the landscape, especially with COVID. It would probably be one of the most important for a long time, just with the advent of the Olympic year. So many players in the US and all over the world, especially Canada, I know a lot of girls didn’t want to play a lot with strict protocols about half the year we barely played, so it was great.

Ashton, this may have been your first World Cup experience. It’s a big stone for both of them towards creating an Olympic roster. Ashton, what did it mean for you to be on the verge of playing on this big stage for the first time in your career?

BY: It means so much. It has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and growing up watching all these players play in the Olympics playing just dreaming of playing with them. So it was, it will be really exciting and hopefully they can continue the tour. I hope to achieve it. I do not know if I have achieved it yet. Stress is stressful not knowing this, but we will see.