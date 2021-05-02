The US denies the deal with Iran in talks to return to the nuclear deal





Subscribe to our Middle East newspaper and follow us @Middle East for news on the region. Talks on a U.S. return to the nuclear deal with Iran should go a “straight distance,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after Iran said this weekend that it has agreements to lift some U.S. sanctions. “The short answer is that there is no deal right now,” Sullivan told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. U.S. diplomats “will continue to work on this over the next few weeks in an effort to achieve a reciprocal return” of the nuclear deal within the guidelines set by President Joe Biden, he said. World powers, led by The European Union, and including Russia and China, are trying to mediate a US-Iran deal to revive the deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018. The US is not negotiating directly with Iran in talks held in Vienna, but is participates in discussions led by the other parties to the treaty. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that there was a “firm agreement” to lift sanctions on “most individuals” and on Iran’s energy, automotive, finance, insurance and port industries. In contrast, a European official said much remains to be done to reach an agreement. “There is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps, and those gaps are above those sanctions. United States and other countries will come back, “Sullivan said Sunday. “They are above those nuclear restrictions that Iran will accept in its program to ensure that they can never acquire a nuclear weapon.” Iran nuclear deal sought in mid-May to avoid riot monitoring Separately, Iranian state television reported on Sunday that the U.S. had agreed to a prisoner exchange and the release of $ 7 billion in frozen Iranian funds, according to the Associated Press. An Iranian official was also quoted as saying the UK had agreed to pay milion 400m ($ 553m) to secure the release of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran. The State Department immediately denied the report, the AP reported. Iran has said the US should lift all sanctions the Trump administration imposed on Iran, not just those that fall under the terms of the nuclear deal. The delegates are working on the details of a document that will formalize the U.S. return to and full compliance of Iran with the original agreement, which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions, Araghchi said. Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







