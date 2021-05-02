Coronavirus: The COVID-19 comments of the Liberal Health critic BC in question





Liberal health critic Liberal, who is also the Kelowna-Missions MLA, has made some controversial statements about COVID-19, in a news article. In one interview with KelownaNow, a local news website, Merrifield was quoted as saying “5,000 international units a day of vitamin D because there is a direct correlation between boosting your immune system and fighting COVID. Read more: BC MLA apologizes to Dr. Bonnie Henry after being called for the consent of herds immunity tweets But when Global News asked that question to an infectious disease doctor back in November, he was skeptical. I think we should be very careful about vitamin D and COVID claims. I must also warn this, in Canada, there are many reasons to take vitamin D, especially during the winter, said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician in Ontario. The story goes down the ad I think people should talk to their care provider instead of hearing various claims online about what to do or not to do. I would say it is too premature to make any connection with the results of vitamin D and COVID-19. Read more: ‘Chaos and confusion’: Fraser Health is stopping the clinic screening program after days of disappointment Merrifield also claims in her interview that doctors have been reluctant to talk though about what is not exactly clear, saying: “Doctors have been reluctant to speak out for fear of punishment from co-workers, their employers and their regulatory colleges. Kelowna Mission-MLA Mission was not available for interview but provided a statement. In the fight against COVID, there is nothing more important than vaccinating as many British Colombians as possible as soon as possible. I will also continue to be an advocate for healthy living and the benefits that a healthy lifestyle can bring, Merrifield wrote in an email. That is why I am advocating for a clear and thought-provoking vaccine program, as well as for everyone to register and book their vaccination. The BC MLA was recently criticized for approving ‘herd immunity’ tweets a few months ago. The story goes down the ad















4:18

New concerns over police enforcement as BC releases new details regarding its COVID-19 travel ban





New concerns over police enforcement as BC releases new details regarding its COVID-19 travel ban

