Worst blast of Covid-19 community in S’pore since last year a reminder not to be saved: Experts, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singapore is experiencing its worst Covid-19 community infection spike in nearly a year, in a painful reminder of how the virus situation can flare up without warning.

But if contact tracking, testing and quarantine protocols are as effective as before and people do not leave their guard, the current situation could be brought under control within the next week, experts said.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital Group (TTSH), with 27 infected people, is the country’s first hospital group and includes staff and patients. One patient, an 88-year-old woman, has died.

Recent cases show that no one can rest, not even for a moment, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

“We have seen from time to time how countries have had to raise restrictions or even impose another deadlock once they are open and this scenario could become a reality if we become complacent,” he warned.

“I certainly hope this is just a mistake in our management of Covid-19, and will not progress to further community expansion.”

The TTSH group – the largest of the nine currently open groups – and the group that appeared at Changi Airport Terminal 1, with eight infected people, so far show that the original cases of the index had shifted to secondary and possibly tertiary broadcasts. Prof. Theo stressed out

However, clusters can be discovered soon if all steps are followed exactly.

“If our tracking, testing and quarantine protocols of contacts are as effective as before, we should see the current blockage brought under control within the next two weeks or so,” Prof Teo predicted.

Singapore has already moved to stop the spread of the virus, acting swiftly to round up issues, aggressively testing and even enforcing blockades in four TTSH pavilions, for example.

Prof Teo said: “What is critical is the cooperation from the public: If you are asked to go for a swab test, please go for it. If you are given a leave of absence, please stay in it.

“And everyone should continue with safe personal management measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.”

The figures, though alarming, are not large enough to be called a new wave of infections in the community, noted Associate Professor Alex Cook, research vice dean at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

The number of community cases is nowhere near the peak in early April last year, where more than 40 new infections transmitted in the country were reported every day, he said.

“Everyone has been quite relaxed with the rules lately and this is going to be a good reality check for us,” Prof Cook said.

“It’s also a reminder to those who have pushed their vaccines to be vaccinated as we can not expect the community to be virus-free forever.

“I would not underestimate the groupings we are seeing this week – they are a problem we need to raise – but they are currently nowhere near the problem we faced in 2020,” said Prof Cook, although he also noted noting that not all infections would be detected.

The extent of the spread will become clearer only in the coming days after the cases are discovered, Prof Teo added.

But there is a good chance the authorities will be able to break the transmission chains, given the country’s strong tracking, quarantine and testing capabilities, which have been under construction for more than a year, he said.

Prof Teo said Singapore is in a better place than it was a year ago, with more than a fifth of the population vaccinated, better testing skills, a high TraceTogether application rate and medical equipment reinforced to withstand a wave scale.

“While I expect there will be more community cases to emerge which are linked to active groups, the protocols that have worked should help once again to stop the broadcast,” he added.

Authorities have taken swift action to protect current and potential groups. For example, after an Edgefield High School student tested positive for the virus last Friday (April 30), the school will switch to home schooling from Tuesday through Friday (May 4 to 7). Precautions, such as thorough cleaning and disinfection of school premises, have also been stepped up.

At TTSH, all 1,100 hospitalized patients and 4,500 staff working in the wards were tested as part of a mass screening exercise. All four wards involved in the spread are in blockade.

The new case point is a test for Singapore, to assess how it is managing the pandemic, said Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious disease expert at National University Hospital.

“We need to think less in terms of waves, but more about groups and whether we can manage these groups,” said Prof Fisher.

This is because these local cases are not involving the community, and the approach is about controlling the spread by these groups and breaking the transmission chains, Prof Fisher explained.

Singapore will have to see if it can shut down groups with minimal influence in the rest of society and without using vague means as a nationwide blockade, he said.

“But if there are a lot of cases and uncontrolled spreads, then there will have to be significant social constraints.”

During the May 1 Rally on Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loongh stressed the need to tighten measures to extinguish the groupings and avoid entering another switch.

“If we were to make another block like last year ‘s break, it would be a major setback for our people and our economic recovery. Let’ s not make it happen,” Prime Minister Lee said in his televised speech. .

As the nation has sharpened its defenses against the virus, the invisible enemy is also becoming more cunning.

The pandemic has turned into another creature compared to last year, with new strains of the virus adding a layer of complexity to the Singapore war.

These types may prove to be more transmissible, more difficult to detect, and better able to bypass the body’s immune system.

These variants include the British variant B117, the Brazilian variant P1, the South African variant B1351 and the “two-mutant” variant of India, the B1617. Cases of re-infections and infections after people have been vaccinated have also appeared in Singapore and abroad.

Although vaccines have been largely effective against these variants, no vaccine is 100 percent effective and cases of progression remain. More studies need to be done to determine the risk of infection after vaccination and how long vaccine antibodies remain in the immune system, scientists say.

“We need to understand if current community groupings are because of variants, or if they are because of people who become complacent when they socialize and dine together,” Prof Teo noted.

“The situation could get worse very quickly if we let go of our guard. We have to keep the spirit of the rules, which have proven to work, to get through this,” he said.