Russian efforts to expand Sputnik vaccine spark controversy in Europe





BRATISLAVA, Slovakia When the Prime Minister of Slovakia welcomed a military plane carrying 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia to Mars, he proudly posed for photos on the runway in front of crates filled with what he expected to be the medical rescue of his countries. Slovakia at the time had the highest death rate per capita from Covid-19, and the advent of the Russian vaccine provided a rare glimmer of hope. For Russia, it also offered great benefits: a new but symbolically important market for its product in the European Union, which has so far refused to register the vaccine and urged member states to keep orders until it is delivered. approval. But the effort of Slovak leader Igor Matovic soon exploded in his face, costing him his job and almost overthrowing the entire government just three months after it adopted a new security strategy rooted in clear support for NATO. -n and the care of Russia. The strongly pro-Western Slovak government, detached from its commitment to adhere to European rules and desperate for a way out of the health crisis, spasmed into crisis for weeks.

It remains unclear whether Sputnik V, the world’s first recorded vaccine, is the medical breakthrough announced last summer by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, but it has already proven to be quite effective in spreading disorder and division. in Europe. In France, President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Mr Putin recently about possible Sputnik deployments, which Mr Macron himself called the foreign minister a propaganda tool. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, angry that European regulators have been slow in approving Sputnik, has clashed with German leader Angela Merkel over the blockade vaccination program, which so far includes only Western vaccines. But Slovakia offers the most concrete example of how Russian vaccine diplomacy has had side effects that can be very toxic. The decision by Mr Matovic, then Slovak Prime Minister, to order two million doses of Sputnik V put the country at odds with the European Union and brought one of the strongest pro-Western governments in Eastern Europe to the brink of collapse as new partners in a humble ruling coalition, outraged by Sputnik’s imports, left.

Instead of bragging, Mr Matovic faced a revolt from his own ministers, who accused him of severing a deal with Russia behind his back, breaking ranks with the European bloc and submitting to what his minister externally, Ivan Korcok described it as a Russian tool of hybrid warfare that calls into question work with the European Union.

I thought people would be grateful for my behavior of Sputnik in Slovakia, recalls Mr. Matovic in a recent interview. Instead we have a political crisis, and I became the enemy of the people. Skepticism about Russia’s intentions with its vaccines extends deep into the former communist lands of Eastern and Central Europe. Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte said in a tweet in February that Mr. Putin offered the world Sputnik V as a weapon to divide and rule. And Poland said it was considering buying the Chinese vaccine, despite similar concerns about it, but would definitely not order Sputnik V. A recent poll by the research group Globsec found that, among those who want to be vaccinated, only 1 percent of Poles and Romanians and 2 percent of Lithuanians would choose Sputnik over American and European brands. Even in Hungary, the only member of the European Union that begins to inoculate its citizens with the product Russia, only 4 percent want Sputnik V. But in Slovakia, about 15 percent of those wishing to be vaccinated expressed a preference for the Russian vaccine, offering Moscow an opportunity to emerge from quarantine imposed by deep suspicion elsewhere. That Russia targeted Slovakia as a place to expand the Sputniks’ narrow coastline in Europe was evident long before Mr Matovic decided to order the vaccine.

Peter Koles, director of the Slovak Security Policy Institute, which pursues Russian disinformation, said this was clear from the shifting message from a plethora of anti-deployment media in Slovakia that reflect the world’s routines and are skeptical of themselves. pro-western government. For most of last year, before anyone had produced a vaccine, he said, those drops against vaccination, promoting wild conspiracy theories about plans to inject nano-chips into humans and to created mutants. Updated 2 May 2021, 11:46 am ET “Suddenly, when Sputnik was announced by Putin, the narrative changed,” he said. Koles. While still skeptical of Western vaccines, the pro-Russian media moved step by step from denouncing the entire vaccination to praising Sputnik V as the Savior of Slovakia. Andrej Danko, a former speaker of the Slovak Parliament who is known for his friendly views with Russia, posted a video on Facebook in January saying he was willing to help mediate a deal with Moscow over Sputnik’s distribution. His field pleased the generally friendly feelings with Russia of many ordinary Slovaks, especially those of a determined anti-determination. Martin Smatana, a former Health Ministry official in Bratislava, said he was surprised by how many of his friends want the Russian vaccine and say: Steal the system, use Sputnik.

Mr Matovic, the prime minister at the time of Mr Danko’s appeal, said he was well aware that the Russian vaccine had not been authorized for use in Europe, but decided that the only rule in a pandemic was health and life. He said the idea of ​​ordering Sputnik came to him after neighboring Hungary bought it. He said he contacted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who helped him go to Russia, which was eager to await a deal. When Mr Matovic got the idea to import Sputnik into his cabinet in February, he was told to wait until the European Medicines Agency gave the green light. He pressed despite, deciding that while the government as a whole had to follow European rules, his health minister had the right to order Sputnik to complete a health emergency. Martin Klus, secretary of state at the foreign ministry, said he heard about the handover just hours before he arrived. Sputnik is a life-saving vaccine, but the problem is: How did it get to Slovakia? he said in an interview. The noise after the arrival of Sputniks was fast and furious. To maintain his fragile coalition government, Mr Matovic agreed on March 30th to step down as leader and work with his finance minister, a humiliating cut.

Russia, Klus said, may not have intended to overthrow the government, but after years of trying to break European unity over sanctions imposed after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, toppling the government would be a very successful story for ta. IN a report this past week, the European Union ‘s foreign service said Russia’ s attempt to promote Sputnik abroad was aimed at sowing distrust in Europe ‘s drug regulator and fomenting divisions. In response, Russia’s state investment agency, which heads Sputniks exports, complained that the vaccine, which it hails as a vaccine for all of humanity, has fallen victim to daily attacks of the information disaster. On Friday, after Brazil raised concerns about Sputnik, complaining about inadequate data, vaccine developer in Moscow, the Gamaleya Institute, issued an angry statement complaining that unethical forces are constantly attacking the Sputnik V vaccine for competitive reasons. and political. Proof arguments in Slovakia over the vaccine culminated in April when the country’s drug regulatory agency claimed Mr Matovic had fallen for a Russian bait and exchange. He said doses of vaccines shipped to Slovakia at a cost of about $ 2 million differed from favorably reviewed Sputnik V in an article reviewed by colleagues in February in The Lancet, a respected British medical journal. The Slovak claim, denounced by Moscow as sabotage, cast doubt on Sputniks’ main selling point: a proven efficiency rate of over 90 percent against Covid-19. Lancet gave the vaccine efficacy of 91.6 percent in February, and Russian scientists have since claimed a real rate of 97.6 percent. But the main issue with Sputnik has never been whether it works most experts believe so, but Russia’s repeated failure to follow the procedure and provide all the data needed by foreign regulators to assess security. The Slovak regulator made its cursing statement not because it had discovered any specific problems with Sputnik but because of a lack of data from the manufacturer, discrepancies in dosage forms and inability to compare herds used in different studies and countries. The 200,000 doses Russia gave in March were still all unused at a pharmaceutical company in eastern Slovakia since last week. But Mr Matovic said Russia had already returned the money paid by Slovakia.

Pavol Babos, a political analyst in Bratislava, said Mr Matovic was never pro-Russian but very oil. Desperate for a way to slow down the pandemic and raise his fallen ratings, the prime minister added. Babos, fell into a trap set by Russian propaganda. But Mr Matovic ridiculed allegations that Moscow had played him to promote its geopolitical agenda. The Russians, he said, wanted to help, but instead of thanking them we said, You are stupid and you are fooling people all over the world.

Most to blame, said Mr Matovic, was the State Institute for Drug Control, which claimed that batches of Sputnik V Russia sent to Slovakia did not have the same characteristics and features as the V version revised by The Lancet. This, he said, was an extremely inaccurate political statement. Zuzana Batova, the director of the institutes, who has received death threats from aggressive Sputnik fans, declined to be interviewed, saying she did not want to add fuel to the fire. The head of the Biomedical Research Center, who conducted a series of 14 tests in Slovakia for the Russian vaccine, said she had no concerns if Sputnik V was working but was concerned about Russia’s lack of transparency. While the possible side effects of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been publicly documented in detail, the head of the centers, Silvia Pastorekova, said, “We know nothing about the side effects of Sputniks.”

The Russian vaccine, she said, passed all the tests of its teams but failed to gain approval from the state regulator because more than three-quarters of the documents required to meet European norms were either not submitted or were incomplete. We are part of the European family and we must accept the rules of the family, said Ms. Pastorekova. Monika Pronczuk contributed with reporting from Brussels and Kristina Hamarova from Bratislava.







