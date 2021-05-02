White House officials say ‘no deal’ yet reached with Iran to lift economic sanctions

U.S. and Iranian officials held talks in Vienna last month aimed at returning the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal and Iran again in line with it.

“There is no deal right now,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News “This Week” on Sunday, adding that “there is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps.”

“These gaps are about how many sanctions the United States and other countries will return,” he said. “They are above those nuclear restrictions that Iran will accept in its program to ensure that they can never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein also backed down on reports that Iran has agreed to release four Americans detained in the region with easing economic sanctions, telling CBS News that the reports were “untrue.”