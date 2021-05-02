White House officials say ‘no deal’ yet reached with Iran to lift economic sanctions

U.S. and Iranian officials held talks in Vienna last month aimed at returning the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal and Iran again in line with it.
“There is no deal right now,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News “This Week” on Sunday, adding that “there is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps.”
“These gaps are about how many sanctions the United States and other countries will return,” he said. “They are above those nuclear restrictions that Iran will accept in its program to ensure that they can never acquire a nuclear weapon.”
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein also backed down on reports that Iran has agreed to release four Americans detained in the region with easing economic sanctions, telling CBS News that the reports were “untrue.”
“There is no agreement on the release of these four Americans. We are working hard to release them, we raised this with Iran and our interlocutors all the time, but so far there is no agreement to bring these four Americans at Home, “Klein told John Dickerson of CBS News in an interview Sunday.
The US State Department also denied reports of a prisoner swap deal with Iran.
“Reports that a prisoner exchange agreement has been reached are not true,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Sunday. “As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans arrested or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families.”
Sullivan told ABC News that U.S. diplomats will continue to work “over the coming weeks to try and achieve a reciprocal return” to the Iran nuclear deal “on a compliance basis.”
Late last month, U.S. and Iranian officials said some progress had been made in the discussions, but U.S. officials stressed that there was a long way to go.
Tehran has repeatedly said the US should lift all sanctions of the Trump era before it can stop violating its commitments under the deal, which the US has said is not initial. The Biden administration has also previously said it reserves the right to maintain sanctions related to Iran’s support for representative groups or terrorism in the region.
CNN’s Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Nicole Gaouette and Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit