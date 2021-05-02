Venezuela puts American oilmen under house arrest in a gesture to Biden





Six U.S. oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were placed under house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill to the Biden administration as it reviewed its policy toward America’s politically troubled country. South. The partial release of six Houston-based Citgo employees was confirmed to the Associated Press by members of the men’s family. Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira withdrew from masked security agents while at a meeting in Caracas shortly before Thanksgiving in 2017. They had retired to Venezuela to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, state oil giant PDVSA. The so-called Citgo 6 was given house arrest once before in December 2019 only to be re-imprisoned two months later on the same day that President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaid to the White House. By releasing the men, Maduro could bet he would get a better hearing from President Joe Biden, who in the wake of the campaign called Trump’s regime change policy a “major failure” that only served him strengthen the socialist leader. Earlier this week, senior Biden officials from several federal agencies were scheduled to meet to weigh U.S. options, including whether to ease devastating oil sanctions it inherited and take steps to support a precarious effort. for dialogue between Maduro and his opponents, according to two people familiar with the plans. The meeting, which was to be attended by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, followed a series of moves by Maduro in recent days to draw Biden’s attention, including giving way to US demands that the World Food Program be allowed. to function in the country in a time of increasing hunger. In recent days Maduro’s allies have also quietly discussed with opponents the composition of a new election council, joint efforts to fight the coronavirus, and met with diplomats from Norway trying to revive negotiations to end the political crisis. endless of the country. However, the continued imprisonment of Americans was seen as a major obstacle to any extension. Juan Gonzalez, senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, told the AP in an interview Friday that to assess Maduro’s seriousness for any eventual negotiations he wanted to see “concrete steps by the regime, not words”. In recent weeks, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson was among those working behind the scenes to put pressure on the Maduro government to release the men, all but one of whom were dual Venezuelan-US citizens. “This is a positive and important step that should help ensure their well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak in Venezuela,” Richardson said in a statement. Richardson, who has opened channels to hostile governments in Iran, Cuba and North Korea to win the release of some 40 Americans, vowed to work tirelessly to bring the men home. He also called for the release of Luke Denman and Airan Berry, two former Green Berets who took part in a failed raid last year by neighboring Colombia and former U.S. Marine Matthew Heath, who is being held on unrelated charges. The six men were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial accompanied by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison for a never-executed proposal to refinance about $ 4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral. Maduro at the time accused them of “betrayal”. They all pleaded not guilty. Pope Francis also pushed for the release of the men. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, sent a letter last fall to US Ambassador to the Vatican Callista Gingrich citing a letter from the representative of the Holy See in Caracas to the Venezuelan authorities asking for mercy. Parolin was scheduled to travel to Venezuela, where he previously served as Vatican ambassador, to attend the Friday consecration of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a 19th-century Venezuelan physician dubbed the “doctor of the poor.” But Vatican No. 2 canceled the trip at the last minute, citing the coronavirus pandemic. “We wish our boyfriend Tomeu was on a plane to the United States with unconditional freedom, but we are very grateful for this positive step made possible by Gov. Richardson & his team, Secretary of State Antony Blinken & Department The state, the Vatican and other allies around the world, “said Tomeu Vadell’s family in a statement. AP writer Gisela Salomon in Miami contributed to this report. Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

