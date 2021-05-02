The $ 18 million repair of the Colosseum will give visitors a glimpse of the gladiators





ROME is one view that gladiators would have once experienced as they prepared for mortal fighting: staring at crowds on the banks of the Colosseum, perhaps under the watchful eye of the mighty Roman emperor himself. Nearly 2,000 years later, visitors to the Colosseum will again be able to stay in almost the same place and imagine spectators screaming, as the Italian Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday the winning project in a competition to build a replacement floor for the point of reference in Rome. Selected design contains a grid of specially treated wooden slabs that can be rotated to allow air to circulate and to expose the corridors of the underground corridors. It was created by a team led by Engineering Milan, an engineering consulting company and is expected to cost about 15 million euros, or $ 18 million. The area is expected to be in use by 2023. At present, most underground rooms are exposed to view, with only a small portion of the floor at one end. That section of about 650 square feet, or 7,000 square feet, was installed in 2000 and used for the first time that year for a staging of Oedipus Rex, by Sophocles.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum and its archeological park, said the latest renovation will allow visitors to experience the effect of staying in the middle of the arena. Reconnecting the thread of time, we are finally returning to the public the same view that people had from the monument scene during antiquity, she said on Sunday during a press conference to announce the winner. Before the pandemic brought global travel to a near impasse and closed many monuments and museums, the Colosseum was the most visited place in Italys, with more than 7.6 million people receiving its glory in 2019 alone. Some experts and archaeologists have questioned the need for coverage. Art historian and essayist Tomaso Montanari said, From the point of view of cultural policy, it serves no purpose. He criticized the idea that the monument, as it is, is not enough and should be turned into a location for something else.

Monuments are not things to be filled, he added. All is very funny, its Italy is seen through Las Vegas. Sergio Rinaldi Tufi, a retired archaeologist who worked at the University of Urbino, also expressed skepticism. He said the arena section that was built in 2000 already gave a good idea of ​​the relationship between the auditorium, the arena and the underground area and that there was no need to create a fake arena. Visitors to the Colosseum today are privileged to see its underground area, he added. Uniquely unique in the world, he said. It will be a shame to cover it. But Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told a news conference that, from the center of the arena, the grandeur of the monument could be more fully absorbed. He called the Colosseum a symbol of Italy in the world. Mr Franceschini acknowledged the debate over the appropriateness of the plans. It’s natural, he said, but he asserted that the project combined sustainability, conservation, improved protection and technological innovation and had great value. Carrying out the renovation is an important challenge for Italy, he added. The underground corridor fight that is currently on display centuries ago would have formed noisy Colosseums in the background, with cages and pens for wildlife and underground scrolls to raise animals to the arena floor. They and other areas were buried until the end of the 19th century, when the hypogeum, or underground area, began to be excavated. Mr Franceschini noted that the arena floor had been intact at the time and referred to a photograph, from about 1870, which showed the totally covered hypogeum.

The new surface will be installed at the level of the original floor of the monument, which was inaugurated in about 80 AD Among the innovations of the selected project, one of the 11 designs considered, rainwater will be collected for monuments public baths. Referring to the winning model, Ms. Russo, director of the Colosseum, said the structure is lightweight and recalls both the shape and function of the original plan of the wooden arena when it was first in use. She added that the project had taken into account the requirements to protect the monument and to be ecologically sustainable.

