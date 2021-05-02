King Zwelithini’s wife ‘seeks 50% of wealth’





The death of the Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini and his great wife, Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, has caused a battle of inheritance within the royal family. PHOTO: anc

As inheritance battles within the Zulu Royal family begin to unfold on the eve of the death of Goodwill King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Zulu Nation Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, one of the King’s wives is said to have filed letters in court challenging the will his. According to the IOL, the King’s eldest wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, is claiming a 50% share of his fortune. This was after the will left behind by King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu allegedly had given the other woman Dlamini Zulu complete control of the king’s estate. Dlamin Zulu, who died on Thursday, was also appointed regent pending the coronation of the new king. But Queen Sibongile Dlamini, who is one of the members of the royal family suspected of challenging the veracity of the King’s will, said she and the late king jointly controlled the estate, which covers almost three million acres of land under the Ingonyama Trust. “As things stand, all the property is jointly owned and in equal shares by me and the late Isilo. That is, I own 50% of all property… therefore, any attempt to dispose of all property as if it were the sole property of the late Isilo is legally incompetent and impermissible, “the IOL quotes the affidavit of Queen Sibongile Dlamini. The court documents are said to have been deposited in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Queen Dlamini Zulu was named Regent of the Zulu nation on March 24 after the king’s death two weeks ago at a hospital in Durban. While the Prime Minister of the Zulu nation, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was yet to confirm, there have been rumors that Queen Dlamini Zulu was served with copies of court letters challenging the will of the late king while he was in hospital. -WR •

