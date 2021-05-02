The tourism economy backed by a lot of good news last week

When it comes to good news for South Nevada’s tourism economy, it does no better than last week.

The good vibrations came in batches.

The number of passengers at McCarran International Airport began work with the report that passenger traffic had increased by 60 percent from February to March and 25 percent from March 2020 to March this year.

Then came the Nevada Gaming Control Board report that gaming profits exceeded the $ 1 billion mark for the first time since February 2020 and reached its highest level in more than eight years.

On the same day, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported 2.23 million visitors to Mars, up 44.8 percent from February and 45.7 percent more than in March 2020. This prompted LVCVA to start comparing 2021 numbers against the results of the year. 2019 to give the public a better comparison to pre-pandemic levels, a great idea.

CES is back

Shortly after the release of LVCVA, the Washington-based Consumer Technology Association announced something we already knew, but wrapped it up in new details: CES, the massive consumer e-commerce show that arrives in Las Vegas every January, will to return directly to 2022

You may remember that CES 2021 was offered entirely online, with no one present in the city congress halls. The association claimed that CES 2022 would be a live event and added dates for next year’s show, January 5-8 with media forecasts of January 3-4.

These dates are interesting because CES participants will have the opportunity to fill local resorts from Monday to Saturday immediately as tens of thousands of people will likely be in town for a New Year’s Eve celebration the weekend before.

The resort industry usually likes CES to be here in the middle of the week, presumably from Sunday to Thursday so they can enjoy weekend leisure visitors after the CES crowd leaves. CES 2022 dates will bleed over the weekend. But hey, just having CES again will be a giant win for the local economy.

The last piece of good news came from MGM Resorts International’s first-quarter earnings call when CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company was pursuing a return to pre-pandemic levels just before forecast.

“We are very excited about the summer and fall,” Hornbuckle said. “We think the regionals’ return to ’19 levels by the end of the year and … come the first half (of 2022) versus the second half, except for the internationals, we think we will return to ’19 levels here in Las Vegas . ”

There are many indications that MGM’s opinion will be copied by other companies. Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. have not yet posted first quarter earnings nor commented on the future, but in recent months, both have been bullish on return visits based on future bookings for conventions and trade shows. Caesars and Wynn have both barely used the conference centers they will be looking to fill in the coming months.

Here comes the Concrete World

The Las Vegas Convention Center is hosting the Concrete World in early June, and the first settlement in more than a decade opens in the Strip on June 24th. I tend to agree with Resorts World Resort President Scott Sibella that the fourth of July – a three-day weekend that is two months away – will be the largest Independence Day celebration in Las Vegas history.

There will also be a return to special events with concerts at Allegiant Stadium, full participation in the Raiders games for the 2021 season and festivals Life is Beautiful and Daisy Electric Carnivals coming in the fall.

What does everything mean?

Brenden Bussmann, director of government affairs for Global Market Advisers, said all the news was good last week – but some problematic issues still need to be addressed.

“Our comeback really started when Wynn made his announcement saying, ‘Here goes our health and safety plan,’ before they reopen,” he said. “Obviously, we have had bumps along the way since last June, but if you hope to reopen when we hope to be at 100 percent, we will have a full year of ups and downs, but we are going in the right direction.”

Bussmann said the clear demand for Las Vegas is high based on the number of people who have come here even during the lowest capacity periods during the pandemic.

Signs of optimism

Other signs of optimism are numerous, as well as some warning views, Bussmann said.

“Other signs I see there include some new entrants to the market. Are Bally’s and Planet (Hollywood) or both for sale? he asked.

The airline elevator is a major concern, and that includes the concern about the return of international flights.

“People will return to Vegas if they can and want the full Vegas experience,” Bussmann said. “While we appreciate all those people who came back during the pandemic that they were probably just here to play and stay and eat a good piece to eat, the light at the end of the tunnel hopefully there with shows and meetings to fully recover ”.

He said he sees continued optimism about where things are going but noted the challenges that remain include hiring more people. “It won’t be ideal right out of the gate, but once the volumes come back, it will be pretty good.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at [email protected] or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.