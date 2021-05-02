FREE NEWS: Boko Haram’s viral video NOT converting residents to Nigeria





Abubakar Bello, the governor of Nigeria, has unmasked an alleged video of Boko Haram members converting state residents to Islam. In the viral video, many residents, especially women could be seen gathered in what appeared to be a remote place. Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, shared it with his 970,000 followers on Twitter and wrote: “Boko Haram and ISWA are forcibly converting people to Islam in the parts of the Niger state they have captured, occupied, invaded and waving their flag “ Bello, however, disputed the claim, saying the video is not from Nigeria. TheCable also found that it originated in Kolya, a town on the Ivory Coast. The governor said: “This video widely circulated on social media is completely misleading and the work of those who want to see the country on fire. This video is an old video that does NOT originate from Nigeria either, talk more about the state of Nigeria. “As citizens, we must first use our favorable position to complement the government’s peace efforts rather than spreading false news, causing discord, raising unnecessary alarm capable of causing discontent among peace-loving people. Niger State and Nigeria in general. “ As citizens, we better use our favorable position to supplement the government’s peace efforts than to spread false news, cause dissension, raise unnecessary alarm capable of causing discontent among the peace-loving people of Niger State and Nigeria in general. – Niger Governors (@GovNiger) May 2, 2021 The viral video emerged a few days after Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed raised their flag in a community in Niger after firing residents.







