New cases of CTSV-19 TTS include 7 released and current patients; all patients in the main ward test negative, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Five Covid-19 patients, new supplements in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) group, had already been released and sent home, but were later found to have the virus.

They were placed in quarantine and tested as part of aggressive efforts to protect the hospital blast.

To that end, TTSH has completed spraying all patients in its main wards last Friday (April 30th) and the results are all negative, the Ministry of Health said Sunday evening (May 2nd).

The hospital will also test all 12,000 staff on campus. To date, it has already recruited 7,000 staff and priority will be given to staff of swabs working in clinical areas over the coming days.

All patients will continue to be closely monitored for their health and well-being.

Of the 14 community cases reported Sunday, 11 of the patients were TTS-related. One is affiliated with the group at the Tuas Community Care Institution, and another with the group at Changi Airport. The latest case – a 37-year-old maid from India – is unrelated.

TTSH cluster

Of the 11 cases reported Sunday, seven are patients, one is a physiotherapist and three are people who visited the 9D Neighborhood where most of the infections occurred.

– Cases 62715, 62721 and 62722 were visitors to Ward 9D between 18 April and 28 April. They were quarantined and tested positive for the virus during quarantine.

Case 62731 is a 27-year-old Malaysian working as a physiotherapist at Ward 9D. On April 29, she was quarantined and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. She developed a runny nose the same day and reported her symptom on Saturday. Her test result came back positive on Saturday.

The structure of community care in the Tuas South group

Case 62760 is a 53-year-old Malaysian, a hair stylist at Me To Do Studio. She is a house contacts of Cases 62629 and 62638. She was quarantined on April 29 and sent to a dedicated facility the next day. On Saturday, she got a sore throat and was tested for Covid-19. Her test result came back positive the next day. Her serology test result is negative.

Changi Airport Group

Case 62757 is a 32-year-old Singaporean Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officer stationed at the Local Team Academy. He was last at work on April 26th. The next day he was quarantined. He was tested for Covid-19 during quarantine and his result was negative. On Saturday, he was tested again and this time, his test result came back positive.

The result of his serology test is pending. He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 27 January, and his second dose on 17 February.

Separately, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also conducted swab tests on 132 ICA officers, following the positive case that was discovered on 27 April. All were tested negative, the ICA said on Sunday (May 2nd).

The infected officer was a 38-year-old Singaporean man stationed at Terminal 1 of Changi Airport.

Thirty-two of the 132 officers were identified as having close contact with the affected officer after being placed in the same immigration room. These close contacts were established under the Quarantine Order. The remaining 100 ICA officers were tested as a precaution, the ICA said.

Due to declining passenger traffic at Changi Airport, terminal operations have been consolidated and only Terminals 1 and 3 are currently operational, the ICA added. Both terminals each have two arrival immigration halls and a departure emigration hall.

ICA places about 130 officers in each terminal, for shifts.

“Officers are not allowed to mingle or be placed between terminals, or between immigration halls within the same terminal,” the ICA said.

