US forces begin withdrawing from Afghanistan, a nation ravaged by war, poverty and anger

As America prepares to end its longest war in nearly 20 years, there is no guarantee that the withdrawal of its troops will bring to an end a much longer conflict that has ravaged Afghanistan for four decades. In fact, it may even prolong it.

Beginning with the Soviet occupation in 1979, war and violence have left this country with more than 30 million poor people, dependent on foreign aid and desperate for peace. Families have been devastated and left without losses, with more than 100,000 civilians killed or injured in the last decade alone.

Now, as the US begins its withdrawal, Afghans are preparing for further insecurity. In a country where transitions of power have often been violent, there is little to reassure them that a peaceful solution is on the horizon.

Increased uncertainty

Violence and attacks on civilians has grown up with 38 percent in the six months following the start of peace talks in September between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation in Doha, Qatar, compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the United Nations.

Recent unrest has included a wave of assassinations targeting prominent women, journalists and other progressives. The Taliban are widely believed to be the main suspects in the attacks, although they have long denied targeting civilians.

Afghan men cross the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul on April 21. Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Late last month, the State Department ordered government employees to leave the U.S. embassy in Kabul if their jobs could be carried out elsewhere, “because of reports of rising violence and intimidation.” He also suggested that US citizens make plans to leave the country “as soon as possible”.

There is also concern among Afghans that the Taliban may choose to resort to further violence after the US withdrawal.

In response to President Joe Bidens’ announcement last month that all US troops would leave the country by September 11, Taliban leaders told NBC News they would refuse to participate in further peace talks if the US did not withdraw from the country until May 1, as agreed to in an agreement with the Trump administration last February.

Orzala Nemat, an Afghan researcher and UK-based human rights activist, said the reaction of insurgent groups showed that it was not ready to accept peace or build a broad-based government representing all Afghans and that this would put it on a collision course with most of the political establishment.

The Taliban need to understand the fact that this will be a recipe for another war, she said.

Two Taliban commanders, one from Ghazni province and the other from Helmand province, said Wednesday that their top leadership was consulting with lawyers and international experts on how they could pull out of the February 2020 agreement with the US. which the Taliban vowed to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan land to threaten Washington and its allies and enter into peace talks with an Afghan delegation.

The commanders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said once they had formally withdrawn from the deal, they would resume attacks on U.S. forces.

An official Taliban spokesman declined to comment.

Poor governance

The US-backed government in Kabul relies on a fragile coalition between President Ashraf Ghani and his former political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the National Reconciliation Council.

The government is not recognized by the Taliban, who were ousted from power by the US invasion in 2001 but currently control or competition more than half the country.

An Afghan displaced child in a refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2016. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images file

Ashley Jackson, a researcher at the Institute for Overseas Development, a London-based think tank, said confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to win the war had already waned in recent months among its political backers and that confidence would deteriorate further. US withdrawal.

The morale of the troops is also likely to drop as Afghan security forces realize that without US military support, they may not be able to maintain some front lines, she said.

The collapse is a slow-moving collapse, she said, referring to the Afghan governments gripping the country.

Biden has said the U.S. will continue to support the Afghan government and security forces, as well as peace talks and ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian work in the country.

Poverty, corruption and foreign aid

After more than 40 years of war, Afghanistan is unarmed to stand on its own two feet.

In addition to ongoing violence and poor governance, the country has also struggled to fight corruption, withdrawing its reliance on international aid and addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, all of which have hampered its economic progress, according to Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan, a U.S. government observer.

Located at the crossroads of South Asia and Central Asia, Afghanistan has long been one of the poorest countries in the world, but for many Afghans their economic circumstances are becoming increasingly difficult. In July, KB rated that the poverty rate will increase from 55 percent to 68 percent as a result of the pandemic.

Afghan students study at the destroyed Papen High School in Nangarhar province in 2019. Noorullah Shirzada / AFP via Getty Images file

Afghanistan is also dependent on foreign aid to support everything, from its security forces to its schools. In 2018, it received at least $ 8.6 billion in foreign grants, accounting for nearly 80 percent of nations with a $ 11 billion public spending program, according to Institute of Foreign Development.

However, foreign aid is declining, with donors committing less at a virtual conference on Afghanistan in November than they did at the last conference in 2016.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

It remains unclear to what extent the US will continue to fund reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. Since fiscal year 2002, Congress has embezzled more than $ 143 billion to rebuild Afghanistan. according to special inspector general.

Meanwhile, corruption threatens all US and international efforts in Afghanistan, particularly the development of a functioning government and effective security forces to address the Taliban insurgency. according to the observer.

The condition of women

Afghan women, in particular, are preparing for a difficult road ahead.

Under the hardline Taliban, women’s lives were strictly controlled. Many were not allowed to work outside the home or appear in public without a comprehensive body cover, and a male companion.

The militants support a stricter and stricter version of Islam, and many women fear that if they return to power they will restore their draconian rule.

Those currently living in areas under Taliban control are already limited. Education for most puberty stops, and women are not allowed to go shopping, or market, unaccompanied, according to research published by Jackson in 2018.

A girl searches for recyclable materials at a landfill on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif in May 2020. Farshad Usyan / AFP via Getty Images file

Women across Afghanistan are also victims of ongoing violence.

In 2020, KB recorded the highest number of women killed in a single year since the systematic documentation of the impact of wars on civilians began in 2009.

State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told a news conference last month that the United States had “made it clear that any country seeking international legitimacy that does not want to be a party must respect women and girls, and which includes any future government in Afghanistan. “

But many women also worry that even if there is peace, they will have to fight for their voice to be heard. Of the 21 Afghan delegates negotiating with the Taliban in Qatar, only four are women.

Nemat, the Afghan scholar, said the Taliban ignore women’s rights and the wider patriarchal society of the countries means women will face a very challenging time ahead.

We are heading towards a situation where the Taliban and also many other misogynistic groups will take key positions of power, she said, referring to some Afghan officials.