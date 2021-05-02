International
Narendra Modi loses major state elections as Covid captures India | India
India’s prime minister has suffered a rare political defeat in a major state election amid signs of a voter backlash over his treatment of the coronavirus disaster as the country reported a record number of deaths.
Narendra Modi was expected to make significant gains Sunday in West Bengal, one of the few states where his right-wing party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) does not have a parliamentary majority. Instead, Mamata Banerjee, a powerful regional politician and prominent Modi critic, won a third term as prime minister.
Banners All Trinamool Congress of India won a comfortable majority, reaching 216 seats in the 294-seat assembly. BJP won 75 seats, up from its performance in 2016 when it got just three but far less than expected.
Modi made dozens of speeches in the wake of the campaign in West Bengal, along with his interior minister, Amit Shah, who recently visited last weekend. Both have been accused of prioritizing politics over their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, new cases of coronavirus in India fell slightly but there was a record of 3,689 new deaths. Gloomy scenes continued to unfold, with people dying in hospital corridors, on the streets and in their homes. Car parks have been turned into incinerators as desperate families struggle to find medicine and oxygen.
Authorities reported 392,488 new cases, bringing the total now to 19.56 million. According to official figures, the virus has killed 215,542 people. The current death toll is estimated to be two to five times higher.
The UK said it would increase its aid to the Indian government by providing another 1,000 fans for use in hospitals, although there was no sign that it planned to send more vaccines.
Up to 10 Indian states and union territories have imposed some form of restriction on the movement of people. The federal government in Delhi, however, remains reluctant to impose a national stalemate, citing the damage it would do to the economy, which shrank dramatically last year.
Despite warnings from scientists of a second wave in India, Modi addressed large rallies in West Bengal throughout February and March. He refused to wear a mask and had few signs of social distancing. His decision to turn a blind eye to the rising infection rate was prompted by a marked desperation to win the state. In recent weeks this has attracted the attention of all governments.
The election was the most drawn in the history of Bengal, taking place in eight stages over the course of a month. The election commission, in fact controlled by the BJP, rejected early requests from opposition parties to shrink the poll in a shorter period and make the campaign virtual. In the state capital, Kolkata, the percentage of Covid test results that are positive has reached 50%, according to some laboratories.
Modis’s failure to capture Bengal can be seen in part as a response to his treatment of the pandemic. But voters also rejected the BJP’s divisive anti-Muslim policies in Bengal, which was the main focus of its campaign. It’s proof of the enduring popularity of Banerjee, India’s only prime minister in power since 2011 and the target of repeated Modi attacks.
BJP is not an unstoppable force. Can be defeated by a regional leader with strong roots, columnist Swati Chaturvedi wrote on Sunday. The political swing is now leaving the BJP. The terrible central treatment of Covid’s second wild wave and his tragic lack of oxygen will cost Modit.
Vinay Sitapati, an assistant professor of political science at Ashoka University, said: “If BJP had won Bengal, it would have been suspended as proof of their access to the entire Covid country.” We must not make the opposite mistake: the loss of Bengal is due to a combination of long-standing local factors. He predicted that regional leaders and an eventual patch of parties rather than a weakened Congress party would now take Modin nationally.
Votes were being counted in several other Indian states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. BJP was on track to keep Assam. In Kerala, the left-wing prime minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected, an unprecedented move for one in office.
The majority of votes in the state election were cast in March but polls in some constituencies continued until April, as India began detecting thousands of fresh coronavirus infections every day. On Saturday, new cases reached a daily high of 401,993.
The Modis government has been criticized for allowing millions of mostly masked people to attend religious festivals and crowded gatherings in five states until March and April. Daily cases in these states have increased since then.
Over the weekend Reuters reported that the federal government had been accused of failing to respond to a warning from its scientific advisers in early March that a new and more contagious variant of Covid-19 was taking power.
The Indian Foreign Ministry has cracked down on G7 leaders meeting in London to soften patent rules to allow more widespread production of vaccines, but the idea has been rejected in the west. India has been the world’s largest producer of vaccines, but has found itself short in part due to the large number that have pledged to export.
France has sent oxygen-generating plants to help India Covid respond to the first phase of an EU mission. A special cargo flight flew into 28 tons of medical equipment on Sunday. It included eight high-capacity generator plants to be housed in hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Telangana.
