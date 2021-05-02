International
Irans Khamenei scolds foreign minister over leaked audio cassette | News of Soleimani’s murder
Tehran, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly rebuked Iran’s top diplomat for his comments on internal power struggles on a controversial audio tape last week.
Khamenei said in a televised speech Sunday that he was surprised and sorry to hear Mohammad Javad Zarifs’s comments on the power and influence of the late Major General Qassem Soleimanis, without directly mentioning the diplomat.
Some of these comments are the repetition of the hostile talks of our enemies, the repetition of the words of America, he said, noting that the media against Iran released the tape.
More than three hours of what was supposed to be a seven-hour confidential oral history project were broadcast on the London-based Iran International channel funded by Saudi Arabia.
On the tape, Zarif said he constantly had to sacrifice diplomacy for what he refers to as the field that shows the operations and policies led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and especially its Quds Force with a guided appearance. from Soleiman until his assassination by the United States last year.
Zarif also says Soleimani traveled to Russia to sabotage the Iran 2015 nuclear deal with world powers shortly after it was signed, and complains that he was left in the dark on many issues, including Iran’s operations in Syria and Iraq.
Khamenei on Sunday referred to the United States’ continuing opposition to Iran’s growing influence in the region, saying that was why former President Donald Trump ordered Soleimanis’s assassination through a January 2020 drone strike in Baghdad.
We should not say things that would convey the meaning that we are repeating what they are saying, whether on the Force of Quds or on the martyr Soleimani, said the supreme leader.
He also claimed that like everywhere else in the world, Iran’s foreign policy is not designed by the foreign ministry and is simply implemented by it.
That task in Iran, he said, falls on the Supreme National Security Council, which is made up of high-ranking officials from various governing factions.
The end for Zarif?
Khameneis’s remarks will surely further encourage the tough lines that have been unstoppable in the toughening of the foreign minister and government and in calling for his resignation.
While it appears Zarif will not resign, especially as his term ends in a few months and talks to restore the nuclear deal continue in Vienna, the rebuke of supreme leaders against him casts a shadow over his future in Iranian politics.
The foreign minister, a relatively popular figure among the center-left and reformist factions, has repeatedly said he has no ambition to become a candidate in the upcoming June presidential election.
The career diplomat had previously said he might be interested in continuing to serve in the foreign ministry, or else he would retire to a teaching role at university.
Earlier Sunday, Zarif apologized to the Soleimanis family for the injury he may have caused them and said his sincere words to future officials do nothing to detract from Soleimanis’ efforts to keep Iran and the region safe.
In an online post days ago, he had said that his comments were not intended as personal criticism of Soleimani, whom he praised for trying to establish peace in Afghanistan and Iraq and to fight the ISIL militant group ( ISIS).
Zarif posted another post online after Khameneis’s speech, saying the remarks of the supreme leaders are the end point of all discussions and he regrets that his comments implied that the honest transfer of experiences was revealed and disturbed Khameneis’ peace of mind. .
President Rouhani had said earlier this week that the tape leak was an attempt to sow discord among the country’s enemies to sabotage multilateral efforts in the Austrian capital to lift sanctions on Iran and curb the countries’ nuclear program.
Rouhani ordered his intelligence ministry to find out who gave him the tape flow and similar efforts are taking place in the judiciary and parliament.
The president also fired Hesamodin Ashna, his adviser and head of presidential offices of the Center for Strategic Studies, as he was responsible for organizing the interview with Zarif.
