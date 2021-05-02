France, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Belgium send medical devices to India

Some countries are sending medical equipment to help India get over the Covid-19 situation. (File)

New Delhi:

France, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Belgium on Sunday handed over medical supplies to India, including oxygen plants and medicine, as a second deadly wave of coronavirus infections continued to devastate parts of the country.

A special cargo flight brought 28 tonnes of medical equipment from France as part of the country ‘s first phase of the “solidarity mission” launched by President Emmanuel Macron to help India fight the pandemic.

The French shipment included eight large oxygen plants, 28 fans and 200 electric syringe pumps.

The French embassy said each of the eight plants could continuously supply oxygen to a 250-bed hospital all the time for a dozen years and that they produce medical oxygen from ambient air.

“Oxygen plants will be delivered to 8 Indian hospitals, 6 in Delhi, one in Haryana and one in Telangana, based on the needs identified by the Indian authorities,” the French embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said more supplies would soon come from France and that the two countries stand together in this fight against the pandemic.

The embassy said the medical equipment was worth more than

“We stand by India in these difficult times, as India has always stood by France. In the spring of 2020, when French hospitals were facing acute shortages, India provided life-saving assistance through the export of critical medical drugs.” said Lenain.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the assistance from France is a testament to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“A testament to the India-France strategic partnership and friendship! 28 tonnes of medical equipment including 8 hospital-level oxygen generators and other medical equipment arrive from France. Deeply appreciate the support from France. Will it strengthen our oxygen capacity,” he wrote. on Twitter.

Separately, Belgium also shipped 9,000 bottles of Remdesivir to India on Sunday.

Taiwan also delivered 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders in reflection of its strong friendship with India in its fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be transferred to India soon.

“To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is distributing critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders arrived in New York on Sunday. Delhi “, said TECC.

TECC is Taiwan’s representative office in India.

“The deployment of Taiwan medical supplies is a testament to the close cooperation and partnership between multiple agencies on both sides. It also reflects the strong relief efforts and contributions made by the government and people of Taiwan to bring humanitarian aid to India.” , she said.

India has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Taiwan’s aid to India came amid reports of Taiwan airspace violations by Chinese military aircraft.

The Central Asian country of Uzbekistan also supplied 100 oxygen concentrators as well as Remdesivir and other medicines to India.

On Saturday night, the US sent a third flight to India that brought over 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment.

Two U.S. military aircraft brought into India large quantities of emergency medical supplies which included 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 17 large oxygen cylinders, 8.84,000 Abbott rapid diagnostic test kits and 84,000 N-face masks. 95.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical equipment to help it get through the situation.

Major countries that have announced aid to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

Some of the countries have already delivered supplies.

