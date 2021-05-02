Connect with us

International

France, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Belgium send medical devices to India

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Some countries are sending medical equipment to help India get over the Covid-19 situation. (File)

New Delhi:

France, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Belgium on Sunday handed over medical supplies to India, including oxygen plants and medicine, as a second deadly wave of coronavirus infections continued to devastate parts of the country.

A special cargo flight brought 28 tonnes of medical equipment from France as part of the country ‘s first phase of the “solidarity mission” launched by President Emmanuel Macron to help India fight the pandemic.

The French shipment included eight large oxygen plants, 28 fans and 200 electric syringe pumps.

The French embassy said each of the eight plants could continuously supply oxygen to a 250-bed hospital all the time for a dozen years and that they produce medical oxygen from ambient air.

“Oxygen plants will be delivered to 8 Indian hospitals, 6 in Delhi, one in Haryana and one in Telangana, based on the needs identified by the Indian authorities,” the French embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said more supplies would soon come from France and that the two countries stand together in this fight against the pandemic.

The embassy said the medical equipment was worth more than $ 17.

“We stand by India in these difficult times, as India has always stood by France. In the spring of 2020, when French hospitals were facing acute shortages, India provided life-saving assistance through the export of critical medical drugs.” said Lenain.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the assistance from France is a testament to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“A testament to the India-France strategic partnership and friendship! 28 tonnes of medical equipment including 8 hospital-level oxygen generators and other medical equipment arrive from France. Deeply appreciate the support from France. Will it strengthen our oxygen capacity,” he wrote. on Twitter.

Separately, Belgium also shipped 9,000 bottles of Remdesivir to India on Sunday.

Taiwan also delivered 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders in reflection of its strong friendship with India in its fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be transferred to India soon.

“To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is distributing critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders arrived in New York on Sunday. Delhi “, said TECC.

TECC is Taiwan’s representative office in India.

“The deployment of Taiwan medical supplies is a testament to the close cooperation and partnership between multiple agencies on both sides. It also reflects the strong relief efforts and contributions made by the government and people of Taiwan to bring humanitarian aid to India.” , she said.

India has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Taiwan’s aid to India came amid reports of Taiwan airspace violations by Chinese military aircraft.

The Central Asian country of Uzbekistan also supplied 100 oxygen concentrators as well as Remdesivir and other medicines to India.

On Saturday night, the US sent a third flight to India that brought over 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment.

Two U.S. military aircraft brought into India large quantities of emergency medical supplies which included 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 17 large oxygen cylinders, 8.84,000 Abbott rapid diagnostic test kits and 84,000 N-face masks. 95.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical equipment to help it get through the situation.

Major countries that have announced aid to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

Some of the countries have already delivered supplies.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: