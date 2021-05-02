North Korea warns of ‘very serious situation’ after Biden calls it a security threat

The US will face “a very serious situation” because President Joe Biden called North Korea a serious threat, a senior foreign ministry official in the secret communist state said on Sunday.

Biden made a “big mistake” in his first speech to Congress last week when he criticized North Korea and Iran’s nuclear program, Kwon Jong Gun said in a statement released through the state-run KCNA news agency.

Calling them “serious threats” to the US and world security, Biden said he would work with US allies to address those threats through diplomacy and tough prevention.

But Kwon said his speech “clearly reflects his intention to maintain the implementation of a policy hostile to the DPRK as it has been done by the US for more than half a century. The DPRK represents the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of the North.”

Kwon added that his country would be forced to press for “appropriate measures” and, over time, the US would find itself in “a very serious situation”, without elaborating on what that situation might be.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

NBC News turned to the State Department for comment, but the White House said Friday that the Biden administration had completed a “rigorous” review of its North Korean policy, a new approach to put pressure on the parish state to denuclearize.

Instead of calling for a “big bargain,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said the new policy would be a “calibrated, practical approach that is open and explores diplomacy with the DPRK.”

Former President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil in 2019. But despite Trump holding several high-profile meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, relations soured and talks for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula ended without an agreement.

Days before Trump stepped down in January, Kim called America his country’s “main enemy,” who had to kneel.

In a further show of force, the North launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan last month. Satellite images also showed renewed activity at a North Korean nuclear facility.

The fact that North Korea’s latest response did not come from the top of the regime, coupled with a lack of details about its future action, is a way for the North to leave the door open for both diplomacy and escalation, Ramon Pacheco Pardo said. a lecturer in international relations at King’s College London, told NBC News.

In my opinion, North Korea will just wait to get more details about the Biden administration review in North Korea and then take it from there, he said.

Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in the South Korean capital Seoul, agreed that the response was typical of the regime, but added that the North was nevertheless “announcing that it would bring a very difficult bargain”.

Adding to rising tensions, Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, criticized South Korea on Sunday over anti-Pyongyang leaflets that were floated across the border by a group of North Korean defectors in the South. She called it an intolerable provocation.

Dissatisfaction cannot be hidden for such bitter actions, said Kim, who is a senior official in her brother’s government, in a statement, also carried out by KCNA. She added that the North will look at how to take revenge as it can remain a viewer longer.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this story.