Bring white paper on the use of the Covid Care Fund: Ajay Kumar Lallu in the UP government

UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked the state government to issue a white paper on the use of the UP Covid Care Fund amid rising crown cases.

In a statement issued Sunday, Lallu said: “Given the calm, failure and insensitivity of the Yogi Adityanath government, people are left to struggle on their own with Covid with their private resources. The time when people needed government more, the corrupt face of governments has been exposed.

“Mr. Prime Minister now leaves your arrogant nature, accept the truth that instead of helping people in pandemics, the government has been busy with corruption,” Lallu said.

He said the government had set up the fund in April 2020 in which a large sum of money came through lawmakers local area development funds, input from government employees and officials and other sources.

Where is the fund money now when the second wave is wreaking havoc. The state lacks oxygen, essential medicines, basic medical infrastructure. How much money went into the fund and how the fund was used, the government needs to show, he said.

Lallu said according to a response to the assembly regarding the fund, Yogi Adityanath had said by July 2020 412 crore were collected in the fund. He had said 252 crore were spent on the purchase of medicines (for 169 crore) and 83 crore were spent to give 1000 each as assistance to migrant workers. But to date the government has not informed what happened to the balance sheet 160 crore and did not even indicate the balance sheet after all the money that entered the fund after July 2020.

He said that the Prime Minister was lying every day that UP does not lack anything regarding the management of Covid.