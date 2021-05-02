Lake County News, California – Mensam Mundum World Table: Strawberry and Mothers Day

Strawberries, in season now, can be as much a part of Mother’s Day celebration as roses. Photo by Esther Oertel.

In medieval times strawberries were associated with love, so it is convenient for them to arrive at local farmers markets near Mother’s Day.

My heart skips a beat or two when I see their sweet red color on the counter and the joy of all joys! enjoy their sweetness.

Strawberries grown close to home with their fresh, delicate aroma and lush juice are so different from their supermarket counterparts that it is worth a trip (or two or three) to the farmers market during the short season they were available.

I have good authority that the season is now, so do not hesitate!

Strawberries are not really berries at all, at least not by botanist standards. Real berries have their seeds on the inside (think blueberries or cranberries) and, as you know, strawberry seeds are on the outside.

The yellow seeds that cover the outside of the berry are considered individual fruits, with the sweet and fleshy part of the strawberry being the container for the nearly 200 small fruits that cover it.

They are members of the same family tree with the rose, another link to Mother’s Day. In Italian strawberries are known as fragola, derived from the Latin word for aromatic.

Speaking of Mother’s Day, strawberries can be picked up in a variety of festive ways dipped in chocolate, sailed in champagne, fried for a bouquet of fruit, or dipped whole into a fresh fruit pie worthy of the portion central.

A few years ago (11, to be exact), I gave a cooking class in early May where mothers and their little sons or daughters made one of these strawberry-themed items together.

The focus of the class was making strawberry pie and the end result whole strawberries that glowed bright red in hand-made crusts was a testament to the beauty of this fruit.

The beauty of these house masterpieces was eclipsed only by the joy I saw as family teams worked together to create them. (I have such a soft spot in my heart for parents and kids cooking together!)

The strawberry pie recipe from this class is below so you can create your own mother-bonding experience, regardless of the age of the mother or your children.

In addition to being delicious and visually pleasing, strawberries are surprisingly nutritious. Only eight medium-sized berries provide 140% of our daily requirement for Vitamin C. They contain high amounts of antioxidants, which make up their bright red color.

And they’re not just great on pies! As we all know, they are wonderfully eaten by hand, sliced ​​into cold cereal or yogurt, or tossed into fruit smoothie.

You can also serve them cut into a sandwich with fresh cream cheese and mint, combine them with a nice balsamic vinegar and freshly ground black pepper, chop them and add to port wine to be reduced to a sweet sauce, or tossed in a spinach salad (for which Id recommend a poppy seed sauce or balsamic vinaigrette).

And now for some practical tips to keep your berry gift fresh.

Strawberries should be stored in a cool, moist place; namely, your refrigerator with some special precautions. They will dry out without moisture, but will go bad when soaked in high humidity.

To store your strawberries, place the unwashed ones in a tightly covered plastic container or plastic bag sealed with layers of paper towels between the berries. Be sure to remove the bluish or moldy berries first.

The closed container provides a humid environment and protects them from the drying effects of the refrigerator, while the paper towel absorbs excess moisture.

I learned this method years ago from a strawberry grower at a farmers market and it has not failed me yet!

If you are not going to use your berries within a day or two, they should be frozen.

To do this, drain, wash and dry the berries. Place a baking tray with wax paper or parchment and place the strawberries on top with a little space between them. Cover with plastic wrap and open the tray in the fridge until the strawberries are solid, and then store in sealed plastic bags.

Some people roughly cut the berries and freeze them in plastic tubs. This also works well.

Frozen berries are fantastic in icy smoothies or purees to make healthy mulberries for kids. I like to make a fruit-flavored tip for pancakes or waffles by cooking frozen berries with a little water and sugar until liquefied and then thickened to a liquid consistency.

Regardless of whether they are able to influence human love, delicious and healthy strawberries are well worth your love! Hope you have a chance to enjoy them while the fun is good.

Fresh strawberry pie

The crust of sweets:

1 cup unbleached flour for all purposes

cup of sugar

teaspoon ground cinnamon

Top with salt

1/3 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

About 2 (or more) tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

Combine dry ingredients (through salt) in a bowl.

Chop the butter using a dessert blender or two knives (your fingers will too!) Until the mixture resembles thick crumbs.

With a fork, mix the lemon juice until the dough forms a mass.

Roll the dough into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

When your dough has cooled, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Then sprinkle the flour on a surface, such as a cutting board or countertop.

Using a flour rolling pin, open the pie crust to about 11 inches and transfer it to a 9-inch pie plate.

Cut the dough so that it has a 1 inch outlet. Fold the upper shed back inwards and crimp the edge decoratively.

Dig the bottom and sides with a fork and line it with aluminum foil (glossy side down). Fill the pie plate with dried beans or pie weights.

Bake the cakes for 15 minutes or until fully cooked.

Pie filling:

6 cups (about 3 pints) fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

cup water

Integrated orange gesture

Optional flavorings: fresh lemon juice to taste, teaspoon cinnamon, teaspoon vanilla

Optional for the bottom of the crust (to prevent contamination):

3 oz cream cheese mixed with 1 or 2 tablespoons milk OR

3 oz melted chocolate

Wash and drain the strawberries.

Crush enough berries to make 1 cup puree and mix with water and orange zest in a pan.

Mix the sugar and cornstarch together and mix with the liquid ingredients in the pan.

Add fresh lemon juice and / or cinnamon (or not) to taste. If the berries are too sharp, leave the lemon juice. If using vanilla, add at the end when removing from heat.

Cook, stirring constantly, until the mass thickens and boils. Boil, stirring, for one minute, then remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool.

If using optional cream cheese mix, spread on the bottom of the baked crust. If you use melted chocolate, spread it on the bottom of the baked crust and let the chocolate cool and harden.

While the mixture is cooling, cut off the remaining strawberries and arrange the cut side on the cake crust.

Spoon the cooked mixture over the berries, covering them and distributing it evenly.

Place the pie in the fridge for a few hours and garnish with lightly sweetened pana cream.

Esther Oertel is a passionate home writer and chef from a family of chefs. She grew up in a restaurant, where she started creating recipes at an early age. Shes taught culinary lessons at a variety of places in Lake County and previously wrote the Veggie Girl column for Lake County News. Recently sells teaching classes at Sur La Table in Santa Rosa. She lives in Middletown, California.