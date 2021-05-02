The world’s first combination of NFT homes for sale in California





(NEXSTAR) – If you buy 221 Dryden St. in Thousand Oaks, Calif., you will also own the NFT – or bad sign – of a digital home artwork. The house, located on a suburb of Los Angeles, is “the world’s first real estate + NFT,” according to the list. Listing calls this opportunity “a digital and physical investment.” The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house is 1,800 square feet. and costs $ 1.15 million. According to Zillow, the price of the home dropped by $ 50,000 this week, signaling that buyers may not be interested in an NFT with their real estate. 221 Dryden St. in Thousand Oaks, California comes with a bonus – a digital NTF home artwork. (Photo courtesy) Disaster Girl, now 21, arrives at her meme NFT

The property is divided into two rental units, with one bathroom and two bedrooms each. The list claims that rents generate over $ 60,000 in rent each year. NFT was created in partnership with artist Kii Arens, who, according to the list, has worked with a host of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones and Dolly Parton. The digital art piece created by Arens was created “based on Aren’s interpretation of 221 Dryden St. and what a home can be.” You can also buy the house using the Ethereum cryptocurrency by making offers below Open Sea, or using conventional financing, with NFT transferred to your portfolio at the close of the reserve “at no additional cost”. The house is currently listed at 520 ETH. The typical value of a home in Thousand Oaks is about $ 820,000, according to Zillow.

