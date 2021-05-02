YSRCP saves Tirupati LS site





Gurumoorthy wins by a margin of 2,71,500 votes; except TDP candidate Panabaka, everyone else loses the deposit



The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) retained the prestigious Tirupati Lok Sabha (SC) seat as its candidate M. Gurumoorthy, a political novice, scored an impressive margin of over 2,71,500 votes as the counting of votes cast in the election ended. April 17 Sunday evening. Dr. Gurumoorthy, making his electoral debut after the fall of YSRCP MP B. Durgaprasad, polled more than 6.26 lakh votes to improve the party victory margin by 1.64%. Durgaprasad had won by a margin of 55.03% in 2019. Former Union Minister and TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was the only contestant to make a picture of the war as she garnered 3,54,500 votes (32.09%). Ms. Lakshmi, who had run unsuccessfully against Durgaprasad in 2019 after moving from Congress to the TDP before the election, garnered 4.75% fewer votes this time. Dr. Gurumoorthy created a lead of over 10,000 votes in the first round itself, and increased the margin in each round in the poll to 6,26,108 votes in 25 counting rounds held under the supervision of Nellore District Collector and KVN Returns Officer Chakradhar Babu at both centers. counting between strict security and strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Stall for BJP-JSP The result came as a major disappointment to the BJP-Jana Sena Party combine, which had seen the special election as a springboard for the ruling catapult in the state by opening its account at the spiritual center with its Hindutva agenda as its candidate. her K. Ratnaprabha suffered a humiliating loss from the polls just over 57,000 votes (5.17%) on the eve of JSP president Pawan Kalyan who withdrew from the campaign in the middle of the street after contracting COVID-19. Mrs. Ratnaprabha, a bureaucrat who turned into a politician, lost the deposits and so did 25 other candidates, which included another former Union Minister and Congress candidate Chinta Mohan, who garnered 9,500 votes. CPI (M) candidate Nellore Yadagiri secured just under 6,000 votes as party attempts to expose regional parties claimed failure to fight against the BJPs municipal agenda and perceived injustice to the division of the state after failing to cut ice with voters. Over 15,500 voters (1.41%) exercised the NOTA option as none of the Independent candidates garnered more than 5,000 votes. Increased cases of COVID-19 result in a reduced voter turnout of 64.42% versus 79.76% in 2019. People put their trust in Jagan Coming out of the counting center set up at the KK Government Women’s Degree College for Women in Nellore, Dr. Gurumoorthy said the result showed that people put their trust in the leadership of YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, thanks to the implementation of welfare schemes on a large scale. He promised to make himself available to voters and to strive in Parliament to implement all assurances made to the State at the time of the partition. Dr. Gurumoorthy, in the PPE suit, made a mention of the State government’s efforts to address the lack of oxygen to provide more assistance to COVID-19 patients and to overcome the pandemic. Meanwhile, TTD YV Chairman Subba Reddy, in charge of the campaign for the YSRCP, said the party could not win by the projected victory margin of five lakh-plus votes due to low voter turnout.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos