Military members discover Special Forces commander after handling sexual assault case

The Canadian Special Forces Commander is being indefinitely paid after revelations that he wrote a letter in support of a soldier found guilty of sexually assaulting a soldier’s wife in his sentence chain of command in a case of year 2017.

Major General Peter Dawe will return his command to the unit’s deputy commander and will proceed with permission, according to a statement issued Sunday by the interim chief of defense, Lieutenant General. Wayne Eyre.

The move comes just days after Eyre announced that Dawe would be stepping down from his role of leading Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) next week, ahead of his original launch date this summer.

But there has been outrage from the ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces and on social media that Eyre did not go far enough in allowing Dawe to move to his new position early as director general of international security policy.

The decision was seen as difficult for Eyrebecause of Dawe statures in the military. Eyre said in the statement that he was taking further action to help morale.

“In the interest of CAF cohesion and morale, and to maintain CANSOFCOM ‘s operational focus, both national necessities, yesterday I directed that MGen Dawe immediately hand over command to BGen Steve Boivin, the current Deputy Commander, and proceed with permission.” , Eyre’s statement reads

Rage for character reference

Dawe’s leadership control was triggered by revelations in a CBC News story that he had written a letter in support of a soldier who had been convicted of sexual assault while offering no support to the victims themselves. Retired Major Kevin Schamuhn and his wife, retired Captain Annalize Schamuhn, spoke publicly for the first time this week to express a lack of confidence in Dawe’s continued leadership.

Kevin Schamuhn said he was shocked to hear that Dawe, who at the time was his superior in the Special Forces, had written the character reference letter to Major Jonathan Hamilton, a soldier found guilty of sexually assaulting Annalise Schamuhn on two occasions. special. Hamilton was also found guilty of physically assaulting Kevin Schamuhntwice.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge ruled that the letters from senior staff depict a man of great character before he became involved in post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple placements in Afghanistan. Hamilton was sentenced to probation rather than to prison. But the following year, Hewas was sentenced to three years in prison after a second, unrelated, sexual assault trial.

“I believe that through this experience, General Dawe lost his moral authority to lead the Special Forces,” Kevin Schamuhnsa said in the original interview with CBC News.

SEE: Retired military couple describes ‘painful betrayal’ after sexual assault:

Kevin and Annalize Schamuhn describe what it was like when high-ranking military officers chose to support a convicted sex offender who had attacked Annalize and explain why they are talking now. 7:45

Dawe wrote an open letter earlier this week apologizing for his handling of the case.

“As you have all probably read, I did not reach a member of our Command,” he asked of an open letter received from CBC News. “Instead, when approached by the perpetrator in this case, I became sensitive to his personal struggles and responded emotionally.

“And while my intent was simply directed, it is clear that the impact of my actions was profoundly detrimental to the victim and her husband. Furthermore, I did not consider how my actions would be viewed by the silent survivors. of sexual assault in our ranks. “

Eyre’s statement states that “Dawe’s future return and employment will be determined and communicated in a timely manner”.

“I have faith in MGen Dawe as an officer who has accepted full responsibility and learned from this tragic issue. However, the needs of the institution must take precedence.”

Eyre also promised to review the practice of character newspapers in legal proceedings. It is not uncommon for a military forum member accused of sexual assault, or their advocate, to seek and obtain character references from commanding officers for sentencing purposes.

“While I do not expect these measures to correct past mistakes, or alleviate the sense of betrayal felt by the Schamuhn family, we must continue to learn and ensure that such situations will not be repeated moving forward. “We must always have the perspective of the victims at the forefront and be accountable for our actions,” the statement concluded.

“We have to do better.”

The directive promised by Vance does not seem to exist

Kevin Schamuhn complained about handling his case in 2017 to the then Chief of Defense Staff, General Jonathan Vance. In a first letter from CBC News, Vance said he had seen the case and found Schamuhn’s opposition “deserved” and was “inconsistent” with his efforts to remove sexual misconduct in the military.

Vance would take action to “prevent incidents of this nature from recurring without serious consequences”. He promised to include instructions and training materials explaining how support should be provided to members of the military pending trial and punishment for sexual misconduct.

However, when CBC News requested a copy of this directive, the Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have a copy of any directive or any other information to provide at this time,” suggesting that Vance did not keep his promise.

Government open to significant change: Sajjan

The move to put Dawe on leave comes days after the federal government announced another external review, led by former Canadian Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbor, to look into the issue of sexual misconduct in the military.

An earlier report on the subject, by former High Court Judge Marie Deschamps, recommended an independent chain of command agency for reporting misconduct. That agency was never set up, and instead a sexual behavior response center was set up which is independent but offers only advice to victims.

LOOK | “We have to get this right,” said the defense minister.

Defense Secretary Harjit Sajjan told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton that the federal government will not wait for the completed report on sexual behavior in the Canadian military to begin implementing the changes. 10:30

In an interview Sunday atRosemary Barton Direct, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the government is prepared to make major structural reforms to the way the military handles sexual misconduct.

“There are potential changes that will happen in organizational change, where the authorities will have to change. Maybe there could be legislative changes as well,” he told CBC political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

Sajjan also said he would act on the interim recommendations submitted by Arbor rather than wait for the final report.

A Canadian Forces Reddit site garnered more than 230 comments Saturday in response to a CBC story about Eyre allowing Dawe to move into his new job early. Some expressed anger and frustration that Eyre was not taking a stronger stance. Others wrote that rotating from a command post was a pretty serious punishment.