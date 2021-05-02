‘We are in a lot of trouble’: What is happening in Alberta as it destroys a wealth of COVID-19 case data?

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) – Alberta has become one of the hotspots for COVID-19 in Canada during this third wave of the pandemic.

The province broke its daily COVID-19 record for the third day in a row on Saturday when it reported 2,433 new infections. As of Sunday afternoon, the Albertas test positivity level reached 12 percent, the highest level since the pandemic began.

“What we are seeing now is really uncontrolled viral growth,” he told CTV News Channel on Sunday. Craig Jenne, Infectious Disease Researcher and Chair of Research in Canada at the University of Calgary.

If Alberta were the size of Ontario, we would be talking about over 8,000 cases in a single day, Jenne said.

Albertas’s seven-day average of 100,000 cases nearly doubles that of Ontario, which is in the middle of its third worrying wave with 41.43 cases, according to CTV News COVID-19.

We are in a lot of trouble here and we really need help, said the Calgary emergency room doctor, Dr. Joe Vipond for CTV News Channel. There are a whole host of measures that can be put in place to mitigate the spread, we just have not been able to convince our leaders to do so.

According to CTVNews.caThe tracker who calculates the reported cases per million people every day for US states and Canadian provinces and territories, Alberta ranks second with 414.3. Michigan alone, with 427.3 cases per million people, is ahead of them. Ontario and Nunavut rank eighth and ninth, respectively.

Vipond, an assistant clinical professor at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, called the third wave in the province predictable and preventable, adding that we could have avoided this but are now in a difficult position because our leaders with have really avoided making those difficult decisions, he said.

Jenne echoed this, saying there is no real evidence that any of the restrictions so far are bringing these numbers under control.

NEW RULES ‘TARD WORSHIP TO IMAGINE’ WILL BE ENOUGH: Doctor

In light of growing cases, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney last Thursday announced new restrictions on cities with high COVID-19 case numbers, such as Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray and Red Deer.

These measures included shutting down indoor fitness and indoor sports and moving all high school and upper secondary schools to online learning only.

But Jenne said the measures are not enough and that the current restrictions are below what we needed in December to bring wave two under control. Vipond agreed, calling the new measures minimal.

These are not big announcements. It is really hard to imagine that this will make any difference, he said. And the sad reality with exponential growth is that we can expect things to get much, much worse before they get better.

Vipond said in order to mitigate the latest wave, the government should adopt measures throughout the province, not just in the big cities. He suggested closing down non-core retail, restricting people entering core businesses and closing schools from kindergarten to sixth grade, which he admits will be difficult for parents.

He also said the province should strongly encourage the use of masks and force employees who can work from home to stop going to the office.

Jenne said the measures could be a little too late when it comes to an expected increase in intensive care unit cases.

As noted, even by the Prime Minister last week, if that curve stopped today, if it flattened today and started falling, we can predict that intensive care unit admissions will continue to rise for the next two weeks.

He said hospitals are now crashing to ensure they not only have extra beds, but also healthcare staff to care for patients.

New variants of the coronavirus now account for more than 60 percent of all cases in the province.

Great grief not only because we know they are more transmissible, but we also know they have an added impact on younger patients, Vipond said, noting that he has seen increased ICU visits among Canadians more Young.

PEOPLE ENTERPRISE TC ENTERPRISE BY LEADERS?

Vipond said some Albertans seem to have taken their suggestion not to take the rules seriously from elected leaders, whose approach he said has been more hands-on than it should have been throughout the pandemic.

Many people continue to take instructions from public health officials. On Saturday, thousands flocked to a No More Lockdowns rodeo in the village of Alberta. Jenne said his disappointment about these violators is hard to put into words.

He said people have no excuse because, for more than a year, Canadians have known how to stop the spread.

People have sacrificed so much to maintain our health care system and to literally save the lives of our neighbors and members of our community.

Although law enforcement was on the scene, the rally did not break up. Both doctors urged officials to crack down on violators.

We’ve had cases where our political leaders have, in the past, downplayed the pandemic by calling it the flu, he said. They have passively supported protests like this and they have refused to really hit any of these protests.

Jenne saying without it, we basically no longer have the tools to control these viral numbers.

Vipond said every time I see someone who is not good with COVID, I remember we have to do a lot better.

He noted, however, that vaccinations across the province have made the mortality rate during the third wave much lower than the second wave.

It’s really a testament to the power of vaccines and why it’s really important for everyone to get the vaccine.

