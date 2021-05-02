Netanyahu refuses to offer Bennett rotation at the secret meeting





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret meeting with Yamina President Naftali Bennett at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday in a bid to form a right-wing government before Netanyahu’s term by President Reuven Rivlin ends on Tuesday evening. confirmed sources close to Bennett on Sunday Neither party agreed to disclose the contents of the meeting, but one party told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu did not offer Bennett to go first in a rotation to the Prime Minister’s Office. The ideas thrown at Likud include initiating direct elections in which Netanyahu and Bennett will both be candidates for prime minister, and Likud recommends Rivlin for Bennett to run for a second term in order for Bennett to form a government with Netanyahu. “We have nothing to say about the negotiations,” a Likud spokesman said. that the meeting took place was seen as an attempt by Bennett to pressure opposition leader Yair Lapid to accept his request that ideo Logical portfolios such as Justice, Education, Homeland and Religious Services go to MK from Yamina and New Hope and not to Labor or Meretz.Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked is seeking a return to the Ministry of Justice, but she is said to be ready to decide on becoming interior minister. Sources in the so-called change camp warned Bennett “not to fall into the trap of Netanyahu.” cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} A key test for Bennett will be whether his representative in the Knesset presidium, Knesset Deputy Speaker Matan Kahana, supports enabling a vote in the Knesset plenum on the bill for the direct election of the prime minister that Netanyahu strongly supports. Bennett and other party leaders are expected to make public remarks in the Knesset on Monday. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz told his Blue and White faction on Sunday that he had “slammed the door with Netanyahu” and was loyal to those trying to replace him. Much of the focus in the Knesset on Monday will be the special plenary session in which all 120 MK will be invited to talk about the tragedy of Mount Meron. The flags at the Knesset were lowered to half-mast and a special ceremony was held Sunday morning. MK were invited to light candles in the lobby in honor of the victims. Sunday was declared a national day of mourning. The new legislation introduced in the Knesset on Sunday would provide immediate financial assistance to victims of the Meron tragedy. The bill, introduced by MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), would form a ministerial committee to determine government wage levels for victims’ families based on parameters included in the bill, including the age of victims and the number of victims in a family. The legislation would help the families of those killed and injured in the disaster.







