IDF increases forces in the West Bank after the shooting attack

The IDF searched late Sunday night for Palestinian gunmen who shot three 19-year-old seminary students hours earlier at the Tapuah intersection in the West Bank region of Samaria. Two of the victims were shot in the head and chest and were left unconscious. One was critically injured and another was seriously injured, while the third suffered only minor injuries. In the dark of night, the IDF searched the nearby Palestinian town of Beita as well as other neighboring towns for the suspects. Violent clashes erupted in which Palestinians hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at the bodies, who responded with methods of dispersing riots and live fire. The IDF reported that there were Palestinian injuries. IDF has decided to strengthen its West Bank combat forces in the light of the shootings, the IDF spokesman announced, according to Maariv, Jerusalem Postsister letter.

The three young men had been standing at a bus stop on Route 60, which is also a hitchhiking post. A gray car stopped and a gunman fired at them from the vehicle.

A security video showed how people at the scene ducked to cover during the short shootings.

Soldiers guarding the intersection responded with gunfire, but the vehicle escaped either in the direction of the Binyamin region or in the Jordan Valley.

“IDF troops are searching the vehicle and placing roadblocks in the area,” the military said.

The three students were transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Itamar Yeshiva where they studied asked the public to pray for their healing.

The head of Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, who immediately went to the scene, called the incident a terrorist attack.

Senior MDA doctor Aviel Mamlia said that when he arrived at the scene, two of the injured were lying unconscious on the ground and one was sitting on his feet.

Doctors treated the wounds and had to resuscitate one of the victims, he said.

“This is a serious incident,” Dagan said. To the Palestinians, he said, “You will never break us.”

The shooting at the Tapuah intersection was the second attack of the day. In the morning, a 60-year-old Palestinian woman tried to stab an Israeli soldier.

A video of the scene showed a dispute between her and the two soldiers. She walked towards them, wearing a traditional black Palestinian dress and a black headdress, with a blue mask. A black bag was tied over one shoulder and with the other hand, she seemed to be holding a knife.

Two soldiers confronted him with their drawn guns, wearing jackets and vests. They walk back shouting at her to stop and lower the knife and she walked forward for a few moments, before being shot and critically injured.

The Palestinian woman was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where she later died from her wounds.

The attacks follow a new wave of Palestinian violence, linked in part to tensions stemming from Israel’s refusal to publicly announce that Palestinians could vote in Jerusalem during their next election.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last Thursday postponed the May 22 Palestinian Legislative Council elections without setting a new date.

In recent weeks, Hamas in Gaza has fired more than 40 rockets at Israel, and violence between Jewish and Arab residents of Jerusalem has shaken the city. This unrest is spreading more and more in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the attack.

“The security forces are pursuing the terrorists and I am sure they will catch them as soon as possible,” Netanyahu said. “We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and hit our enemies by force.”

Several Palestinian groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the PFLP, welcomed the ‘heroic’ shooting attack at the Tapuah intersection: ‘Resistance will continue and the rifle is ready to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.’

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.