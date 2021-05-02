International
Jacinda Ardern says change with China ‘is getting harder to come to terms with’
Abigail Dougherty / Stuff
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says change with China is becoming more difficult to reconcile.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on China to act in a way that is in line with its responsibilities as a growing power.
In a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday, Ardern highlighted tensions in relations between China and New Zealand, saying the differences between the two countries are becoming more difficult to reconcile and there are no guarantees within the relationship.
The speech comes as New Zealand has come under some pressure in foreign neighborhoods for its reluctance to use the Five Eyes intelligence group to directly criticize China as a bloc.
China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for 29 percent of our exports last year. The relationship has become more turbulent in recent years as New Zealand has sought to balance its trade relationship with the need to take a tougher stance on China’s anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers a speech on NZ-China relations at the NZ China Council in Wellington.
READ MORE:
* Irish schoolgirl ‘satisfied’ with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s letter
* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reflects on the year, plans for the summer
* Jacinda Ardern’s careful line against China fails to molest Wu Xi
This has been further complicated by countries that New Zealand tends to line up, like Australia, taking a tougher line in their relations with China. As a result, China has imposed tariffs and restrictions on Australian imports of barley, wine, meat, cotton, wood, coal and lobster, hurting those industries.
Managing the relationship is not always easy and there can be no guarantee, Ardern said.
It will not have escaped anyone’s attention here that as China’s role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems and the interests and values that shape those systems become more difficult to reconcile.
Ardern said New Zealand and other countries are facing this challenge.
Hopefully China also sees it in its core interests to operate in the world in ways that are consistent with its responsibilities as a rising power, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Ardern said New Zealand’s relations with China remained strong.
She said that given different countries history, worldviews and political and legal systems, New Zealand and China would take different perspectives on some important issues.
New Zealand was an open, pluralistic democracy, with a focus on transparency and the rule of law, she said.
There are some things that China and New Zealand do not, cannot and will not agree on, she said. This does not need to ruin our relationship, it is simply a reality.
However she said the future of the relationship will be determined by the way countries navigated the issues of concern and hoped they could talk freely and honestly together.
As an important power, the way China treats its partners is important to us, she said. We will continue to promote the things we believe in and uphold the rule-based system that supports our collective well-being.
New Zealand swims in its own lane and will continue to do so, she said.
Audio provided by RNZ.
RNZ
National Party Deputy Chairman Shane Reti was asked if he thought criticism of the Government for its relationship with our Five Eyes partners was justified.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]