Jacinda Ardern says change with China ‘is getting harder to come to terms with’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says change with China is becoming more difficult to reconcile.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on China to act in a way that is in line with its responsibilities as a growing power.

In a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday, Ardern highlighted tensions in relations between China and New Zealand, saying the differences between the two countries are becoming more difficult to reconcile and there are no guarantees within the relationship.

The speech comes as New Zealand has come under some pressure in foreign neighborhoods for its reluctance to use the Five Eyes intelligence group to directly criticize China as a bloc.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for 29 percent of our exports last year. The relationship has become more turbulent in recent years as New Zealand has sought to balance its trade relationship with the need to take a tougher stance on China’s anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers a speech on NZ-China relations at the NZ China Council in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Irish schoolgirl ‘satisfied’ with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s letter

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reflects on the year, plans for the summer

* Jacinda Ardern’s careful line against China fails to molest Wu Xi



This has been further complicated by countries that New Zealand tends to line up, like Australia, taking a tougher line in their relations with China. As a result, China has imposed tariffs and restrictions on Australian imports of barley, wine, meat, cotton, wood, coal and lobster, hurting those industries.

Managing the relationship is not always easy and there can be no guarantee, Ardern said.

It will not have escaped anyone’s attention here that as China’s role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems and the interests and values ​​that shape those systems become more difficult to reconcile.

Ardern said New Zealand and other countries are facing this challenge.

Hopefully China also sees it in its core interests to operate in the world in ways that are consistent with its responsibilities as a rising power, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Ardern said New Zealand’s relations with China remained strong.

She said that given different countries history, worldviews and political and legal systems, New Zealand and China would take different perspectives on some important issues.

New Zealand was an open, pluralistic democracy, with a focus on transparency and the rule of law, she said.

There are some things that China and New Zealand do not, cannot and will not agree on, she said. This does not need to ruin our relationship, it is simply a reality.

However she said the future of the relationship will be determined by the way countries navigated the issues of concern and hoped they could talk freely and honestly together.

As an important power, the way China treats its partners is important to us, she said. We will continue to promote the things we believe in and uphold the rule-based system that supports our collective well-being.

New Zealand swims in its own lane and will continue to do so, she said.

Audio provided by RNZ.