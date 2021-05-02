Covid-19: Unvaccinated workers fired by Customs should be compensated – lawyer

The right for Customs employees to refuse medical treatment has been violated, said an employment law lawyer.



Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

The nine staff, all on part-time work at the maritime border, had terminated their contracts early.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Customs for People and Skills Jacinda Funnell said the decision was taken to comply with public health regulations that came into force this month.

From 1 May, all workers in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) and government agencies at the border had to be vaccinated.

Attorney Ashleigh Fechney, representing four of the Customs staff who lost their jobs, said this equates to an unfair dismissal.

“Our question is, do these special people have in their particular place of work, should they be vaccinated?

“The conclusion we came to was probably not, because they do not actually have any interaction with international passengers or crew.”

Staff were told on Friday they were losing their jobs and pay a month instead.

But the act of dismissal is a violation of their rights, she said.

“Because they are terminated and there is not a high enough risk of contracting Covid-19, I really think their rights have been violated, and that is right, under the New Zealand Rights Act , to refuse medical treatment “.

Fechney added that staff were never given the opportunity to discuss with Customs management above their decision not to vaccinate, and what the implications might be.

“We raised concerns and wrote to Customs, but Customs took a very covert approach and said, ‘We believe you are at high risk and therefore need the vaccine, and if you do not get the vaccine, we will go to discontinue it. your work ‘.

“But we haven’t actually managed to have strong conversations about their role, and what the risks were, and how we saw it.”

Funnell said Customs looked for redeployment of workers to other positions, but that such options were not available.

It also considered redistribution to the wider public service, but that was also not available.

Fechney said they were now seeking to go to Employment Court, seeking damages.

“[The] the main focus will really be on getting compensation for job loss. They did not deserve it. “They put themselves in line to protect New Zealand’s borders, and now they’re just hanging on to dry, and that’s not fair.”

Customs responds

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Customs and Skills Jacinda Funnell told the Morning Report that she disagreed with a “number of things that were said”.

“We have been talking to our staff since February this year about vaccination and we have been very clear that our expectation is that the people working on the front line will be vaccinated. All those people were contacted by DHB and offered the vaccination and we were just “It is clear who was not vaccinated, we started a process of contacting those people individually.”

That process began more than two weeks ago, despite what Fechney said.

Customs had conducted “numerous question and answer sessions, we were fortunate for Dr. Ashley Bloomfield to come together and conduct a magnification session with all of our staff to answer their questions. We have sent senior managers at the ports to address their concerns.the staff that Ms. Fechney is representing, we have aimed to contact them since the beginning of March.We tried to contact them all by leaving voicemail messages for them and her what we received was a response from Ms. Fechney asking us not to contact those people directly but to contact her. “

Customs “absolutely” attempted to contact staff.

“We understand that people may be reluctant to get vaccinated and we understand that there is a lot of misinformation … about the impact of the vaccine and what we have done is to make it available to people and bring out all the great information. of the Ministry of Health in connection with the vaccine to calm people.

“The vast majority of our staff have been vaccinated.”

The workers in question were fixed-term employees hired around October 2020 for “specifically to protect the maritime border against the Covid-19 risk”.

“What these workers are doing is that they are present in the ports around New Zealand and their role is to enforce what is known as the Maritime Border Order. This requires that crews arriving in New Zealand by boat must be quarantined for a certain period of time.It also requires people working in those port environments to wear their own PPE.

“The role of our staff is to ensure that this happens.”

Customs ‘between a rock and a difficult place’

Border workers and MICs were asked to work before a vaccine became available, putting their families at risk, so there was an emotional school of thought that important steps had to be taken in trying to find alternative roles for them, said employment attorney Bridget Smith.

“I’m sure [Customs] “They want to do their best from the people who have done such a good job for them over the past year, and they really are between a rock and a difficult place.”

Customs was obliged to follow the government order of Public Health Response (Vaccines), demanding that MIQ staff and those working for government agencies at the affected airports and ports be vaccinated.

The dismissals raised questions about why an organization the size of Customs would not have the possibility of redistribution, but Smith said in a region where Customs had limited roles and the worker was unable or unwilling to relocate, redistribution would be more difficult.

However there may be unfair claims of dismissal due to the particular job, especially of an individual who was doing it.

“If an individual was never coming into contact with the affected ships or crews, then he or she may have an argument that they are not required to be vaccinated under this order.”

She expected more employment issues to emerge as the vaccine was distributed.

“Highly it is very difficult that we will see the government issue orders that apply to, for example, retail stores or hospitality businesses,” Smith said.

“It will depend on the employers in that situation to manage the risks with their particular employees and the appetite of those employees to be vaccinated and the employers’ appetite to have employees who may or may not want to be vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, said Loretta Roberts, national manager of the Immunization Counseling Center First up they were doing work about vaccine reluctance.

“Making more resources available, but also getting our healthcare professionals who are vaccinating with a lot of confidence to be able to talk to people through some of the concerns or hesitations they may have about the vaccine,” “Roberts.

“This is part of the ongoing work, and it’s important – it’s important that people have the opportunity to ask questions but also be able to understand how the vaccine works and why we know it is safe.”