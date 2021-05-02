Special Forces Commander to be replaced ‘immediately’, says CAF-National Defense Chief of Staff





The interim chief of staff of the Canadian Armed Forces says he has instructed the commander of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command to leave his post “immediately”. The statement comes after reports that the commander wrote a character reference to another service member who had been convicted of six criminal charges, including sexual assault. In a statement issued Sunday, Lieutenant General Wayne Eyre said Major-General. Peter Dawe will step down and take command of BGen Steve Boivin immediately. Bovin currently serves as the force’s deputy commander. Read more: The Special Forces Commander will be replaced early after he has dealt badly with the sexual assault case “It has become increasingly clear to me that MGen Peter Dawes’ actions four years ago about sending a character reference are causing division and anger within the CAF,” Eyre said in an email statement to Global News. The story goes down the ad “His return and future employment will be determined and communicated in a timely manner. MGen Dawe agrees that this decision is the best for the institution. ” Global News contacted the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command for comment, but did not immediately respond. The news comes just two days after the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Dawe would be replaced next week, rather than the expected change of his command this summer. Dawes’ early replacement was first reported by CBC News.















4:31

Trudeau has for years acknowledged inadequate measures for sexual misconduct in the military





On Wednesday, the CBC reported that Dawe had submitted a character reference letter to a judge in 2017, prior to the sentencing of Major Jonathan Hamilton. Hamilton was sentenced in May. The judge found him guilty of illegally entering the home of former CAF members Annalize and Kevin Schamuhn, Annalize’s sexual assault on two separate occasions and Kevin Schamuhn’s physical assault twice. The story goes down the ad Dawe’s letter to the judge, however, described Hamilton as “a man of great character and leadership before joining the PTSD” from the numerous deployments in Afghanistan and was quoted by the judge during Hamilton ‘s sentence, the CBC reported. Trends A nursing home in Toronto left isolation rooms empty as COVID-19 spread to crowded floors, killing 81

‘Very serious situation’: North Korea warns US over Biden speech Speaking to CBC on Wednesday, Kevin Schamuhn called Dawe’s reference “an extremely painful betrayal”. “So far, worse than anything I’ve ever experienced in combat,” he said earlier. “Of all the enemies I have fought overseas, none of them have that level of access to my personal life and the vulnerability of my family.” Read more: Here’s what we know about how military misconduct will work Dawe apologized in an open letter sent Thursday, received by Global News. While my intention to help may have been simply directed, it is clear that the impact of my actions was profoundly detrimental to the victim and her husband, Dawe wrote. Moreover, I did not consider how my actions would be viewed by other silent sexual assault survivors in our ranks. Eyre said in his statement Sunday that he was confident Dawe had learned from what he described as a “tragic case”. He added that he had requested that “clear guidance be made available in relation to character references to cases of legal proceedings”. The story goes down the ad















3:02

The military faces its second external review of sexual behavior since 2015





Eyre said the directive will be published online in the near future. “While I do not expect these measures to correct the mistakes of the past, or alleviate the sense of betrayal felt by the Schamuhn family, we must continue to learn and ensure that such situations will not be repeated moving forward,” it reads. in Eyre’s statement. “In doing so, we must always have the perspective of the victims at the forefront and be accountable for our actions. We need to do better. ” The early change of command comes just four days after Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced an independent and external review of sexual conduct in the Canadian Armed Forces led by former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbor. Read more: Sajjan refuses to say if he knew that Vance 2018’s complaint was of a sexual nature The story goes down the ad The review aims to provide recommendations for an independent reporting system so that military members can share allegations of sexual misconduct outside the military chain of command a key requirement from victims and survivors who say they have faced retaliation for many time. “I’m really sorry,” Sajjan said on Thursday. We have heard you, we have heard you, and we are taking action. The CAF is facing an account for years of allegations of sexual misconduct. The announcement comes after Global News first reported former defense chief of staff General Jonathan Vance who was facing charges of misconduct in February. Vance has denied all wrongdoing. – With files from Global News ‘Sean Boynton, Global News’ Amanda Connolly and CBC News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







