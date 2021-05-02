



German Minister of Culture Monika Grtters announced On Friday, April 30, that the country will return a significant portion of the Benin bronze held in German museums in Nigeria starting next year. We face our historical and moral responsibility to shine a light and work on Germany’s historical past, Grtters said after a meeting with Nigerian officials, adding that the treatment of Benin bronzes is a touchstone of this process. The Benin bronzes were looted by British soldiers and sailors over a period Expedition 1897 in Benin City. They were later sold to museums throughout Europe and North America, with the largest single collection of 900 pieces currently housed in the British Museum in London. Museums across Germany hold about 1,100 of the artifacts, with at least 440 of them housed in the collection of the Ethnological Museum of Berlin. Some of these objects were planned for an exhibition this year at the controversial Humboldt Forum, though a museum official has hinted that the possibility of displaying copies in place or leaving spaces symbolically blank in exhibition halls. Promising the greatest possible transparency, Grtters said a committee funded by the federal government and federal states would publish a list of all Benin bronzes owned by German museums by June 15, 2021. Museums will also document the provinces of these facilities by the end of 2021 and make the information accessible to the public. The first items will be returned to Nigeria in 2022. The full return is expected to be completed by 2025. According to of custody, Edo Museum of West African Art in Benin City, designed by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye for Nigeria Heritage Restoration Trust, is being considered as a future home for returned artifacts. Germany’s bold decision to return classical art looted from the kingdom of Benin to its rightful owners has undoubtedly been applauded and goes in the right direction, said Victor Ehikhamenor, a Nigerian artist and trusted Legacy Restoration Trust, in an interview with custody. This is a big step towards correcting what is wrong, especially coming from a country that was a superpower in colonization. Germany has paved the way for other western countries struggling to find the right way to handle return cases. Similar Support Hyperallergic As art communities around the world experience a time of challenge and change, accessible and independent reporting on these developments is more important than ever. Please consider supporting our journalism and help keep our independent reporting free and accessible to all. Become a Member

