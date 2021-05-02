International
Colombian president scraps tax plan after bloody protests
President Ivan Duque pulled out a plan to raise taxes for many Colombians as it sparked days of bloody street clashes and a political crisis.
Duque is giving up some of the most unpopular ideas, such as extending value-added tax on additional goods and services and causing more people to be subject to income tax. Colombia needs to raise revenue to defend its investment-grade credit rating and address a pandemic-induced increase in poverty by funding social programs and providing money transfers to its citizens in need.
The president on Sunday called on lawmakers to urgently reach consensus on a new proposal to help the country emerge from a deteriorating fiscal hole. The nation’s ties and currency weakened in recent weeks after government plans were rejected by virtually the entire political institution, including Duque’s party.
The decision to abandon the bill less than three weeks after it was introduced is another blow to Duque and undermines the chances that he will be able to pass further reforms before his term expires next year, said Sergio Guzman. director of Columbia Risk Analysis. The government was already under pressure from days of street protests that left at least six people dead.
“The government overloaded its hand with reform, lost and now remains in a really bad position facing the electorate,” Guzman said. “Effectively makes Duque a lame duck.”
Read more: Colombia sends troops to cities amid protests against the tax bill
Colombia is among the first major emerging markets to try to implement large tax increases to regain control of its debt burden. Other countries in the region may face similar difficulties in trying to boost incomes in economies that are still ravaged by the pandemic, and nowhere near have they recovered from last year’s downturn.
Many Latin American nations are also facing deficits that widened during the pandemic, but unlike Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, Colombia’s deficit will widen rather than narrow this year, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.
Street protests
In a speech to the nation Sunday, Duque called on congress to quickly draw up a new plan “and thus avoid financial uncertainty”.
“Reform is not a fad. “Reform is necessary,” he said.
A new bill should maintain measures that protect Colombia’s most vulnerable while raising taxes for the rich, Duque said. He vowed that no one would pay income tax that did not already pay him.
Duque called as well a host of temporary taxes, including corporations, the wealthy and dividends. He added that people with higher incomes should pay more and that the government should deepen austerity measures.
Investors havesold Colombian assets since the bill was introduced in mid-April as they increasingly appreciate the likelihood that the nation will lose its investment-grade status. Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings rate the country as higher than junk.
Markets are expected to remain volatile in the short term, with the sloping bond yield curve and the peso continuing to depreciate, at least until investors see the new tax proposal, Scotiabank Colpatria analysts wrote on Sunday. The Colombian currency is the worst performer in emerging markets this year after the Turkish lira and Argentine peso, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The decision to scrap the tax plan shows the weakness of the Duque government and its inability to win consensus in the legislature, said Camilo Perez, chief analyst at Banco de Bogota.
“Markets had already set prices on the loss of Colombia’s investment class, but today’s news confirms that scenario,” Perez said.
