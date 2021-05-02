International
Names and faces of those killed on Mount Meron
Some of the people killed at the BO BOmer neighborhood celebrations on Mount Meron were laid to rest Saturday evening, with the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine having identified 45 bodies by Sunday.
Below is a list of those whose names were left on Sunday morning:
Menachem Zakbach (24) by Modiin Illit
David Kraus (33) of Beit Shemesh
Yosef Amram Tauber, an American citizen
Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg (37) from Betar Illit
Eliezer Tzvi Youzef (26) from the United States
Eliyahu Cohen (16) from Betar Illit
Simcha Bunim Diskind (23) by Beit Shemesh
Shimon Matalon (37) from Betar Illit
Rabbi Hanoch Slod (52) of Ashdod
Moshe Ben-Shalom (20) by Bnei Brak
Yonatan Chevroni (27) by Givat Shmuel
Haim Rach by Beit Shemesh
Yishai Mualem (17)
Yedidiya Asher Fogel (22) from Jerusalem
Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai (13) from Jerusalem
Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin (27) of Beit Shemesh
Moshe Levy (14) by Bnei Brak
Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald (43) from Beitar Illit
Yosef Mastorov (17), a yeshiva student from Ramle
Haim Seller (24) from Jerusalem
Dubi Steinmetz (21) from Montreal, studying in a jeshiva in Jerusalem
Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky (20) from Elad
Nahman Kirshbaum (15) of Beit Shemesh
Yosef Yehuda Levy (17) of Rechasim
Rabbi Ariel Tzadik (56) from Jerusalem
Daniel Morris (19) from New Jersey
Rabbi Eliezer Gafner (52) from Jerusalem
Yisrael Ankawa (24) from Jerusalem
Avrohom Daniel Ambon (21) from Argentina
Yosef Greenbaum (22) from Haifa
Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz (21) from New York
Elkana Shiloh (28) from Jerusalem
Yedidya Hayut (13)
Moshe Tzarfati (65) from Jerusalem
Ariel Achdut (20) from Jerusalem
Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz (19) by Safed
Yosef Kahan of Cleveland
Mordechai Yoel Fakata (24)
Chen Doron (41) of Holon
Moshe Bergman (24) from England
Two groups of brothers and sisters were also among the victims:
Moshe Engelrad (14) and Yehoshua Engelrad (9) from Jerusalem
Yosef David Elchadad (18) and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad (12) from Jerusalem
Hassidic singer Rabbi Shraga Gestetner (35) from Montreal, who came to Israel specifically for the Lag BOmer celebrations, was also killed in the disaster. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, but without any close family present in Israel to attend the funeral.
This article first appeared onIsrael Hayom.
