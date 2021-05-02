Names and faces of those killed on Mount Meron





Some of the people killed at the BO BOmer neighborhood celebrations on Mount Meron were laid to rest Saturday evening, with the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine having identified 45 bodies by Sunday. Below is a list of those whose names were left on Sunday morning: Menachem Zakbach (24) by Modiin Illit Receive the Standard Jewish Newsletter by Email and Never Miss Our Top Stories Sign Up for Free Menachem Zakbach. Credit: Courtesy. David Kraus (33) of Beit Shemesh David Kraus. Credit: Courtesy. Yosef Amram Tauber, an American citizen Yosef Amram Tauber. Credit: Courtesy. Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg (37) from Betar Illit Rabin Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg. Credit: Courtesy. Eliezer Tzvi Youzef (26) from the United States Eliezer Tzvi Youzef. Credit: Courtesy. Eliyahu Cohen (16) from Betar Illit Eliyahu Cohen. Credit: Courtesy. Simcha Bunim Diskind (23) by Beit Shemesh Simcha Bunim Diskind. Credit: Courtesy. Shimon Matalon (37) from Betar Illit Shimon Matalon. Credit: Courtesy. Rabbi Hanoch Slod (52) of Ashdod Rabbi Hanoch Slod. Credit: Courtesy. Moshe Ben-Shalom (20) by Bnei Brak Moshe Ben-Shalom. Credit: Courtesy. Yonatan Chevroni (27) by Givat Shmuel Yonatan Chevroni. Credit: Courtesy. Haim Rach by Beit Shemesh Haim Rach. Credit: Courtesy. Yishai Mualem (17) Yishai Mualem. Credit: Courtesy. Yedidiya Asher Fogel (22) from Jerusalem Yedidiya Asher Fogel. Credit: Courtesy. Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai (13) from Jerusalem Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai. Credit: Courtesy. Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin (27) of Beit Shemesh Rabin Yehuda Leib Rubin. Credit: Courtesy. Moshe Levy (14) by Bnei Brak Moshe Levy. Credit: Courtesy. Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald (43) from Beitar Illit Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald. Credit: Courtesy. Yosef Mastorov (17), a yeshiva student from Ramle Josef Mastorov. Credit: Courtesy. Haim Seller (24) from Jerusalem Seller Haim. Credit: Courtesy. Dubi Steinmetz (21) from Montreal, studying in a jeshiva in Jerusalem Dubi Steinmetz. Credit: Courtesy. Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky (20) from Elad Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky. Credit: Courtesy. Nahman Kirshbaum (15) of Beit Shemesh Nahman Kirshbaum. Credit: Courtesy. Yosef Yehuda Levy (17) of Rechasim Yosef Yehuda Levy. Credit: Courtesy. Rabbi Ariel Tzadik (56) from Jerusalem Rabin Ariel Tzadik. Credit: Courtesy. Daniel Morris (19) from New Jersey Daniel Morris. Credit: Courtesy. Rabbi Eliezer Gafner (52) from Jerusalem Rabin Eliezer Gafner. Credit: Courtesy. Yisrael Ankawa (24) from Jerusalem Yisrael Ankawa. Credit: Courtesy. Avrohom Daniel Ambon (21) from Argentina Avrohom Daniel Ambon. Credit: Courtesy. Yosef Greenbaum (22) from Haifa Yosef Greenbaum. Credit: Courtesy. Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz (21) from New York Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz. Credit: Courtesy. Elkana Shiloh (28) from Jerusalem Elkana Shiloh. Credit: Courtesy. Yedidya Hayut (13) Yedidya Hayut. Credit: Courtesy. Moshe Tzarfati (65) from Jerusalem Moshe Tzarfati. Credit: Courtesy. Ariel Achdut (20) from Jerusalem Ariel Achdut. Credit: Courtesy. Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz (19) by Safed Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz. Credit: Courtesy. Yosef Kahan of Cleveland Josef Kahan. Credit: Courtesy. Mordechai Yoel Fakata (24) Mardokei Yoel Fakata. Credit: Courtesy. Chen Doron (41) of Holon Chen Doron. Credit: Courtesy. Moshe Bergman (24) from England Moshe Bergman. Credit: Courtesy. Two groups of brothers and sisters were also among the victims: Moshe Engelrad (14) and Yehoshua Engelrad (9) from Jerusalem Moshe and Yehoshua Engelrad. Credit: Courtesy. Yosef David Elchadad (18) and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad (12) from Jerusalem Yosef David and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad. Credit: Courtesy. Hassidic singer Rabbi Shraga Gestetner (35) from Montreal, who came to Israel specifically for the Lag BOmer celebrations, was also killed in the disaster. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, but without any close family present in Israel to attend the funeral. Singer Hassidic Rabbi Shraga Gestetner. Credit: Courtesy. This article first appeared onIsrael Hayom.







