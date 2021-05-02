The white bicycle commemorating the death of Mathilde Blais will be displayed at the Museum of Civilization in Quebec City
Marian Scott Montreal Newspaper
Seven years after cyclist Mathilde Blais was killed in an underpass in St-Denis St., the ghost bike marking the site of the tragedy is heading for a museum.
At a ceremony Sunday morning attended by celebrities including Blaiss’s mother, Genevieve Laborde, and Montreal Mayor Valrie Plante, the Vlo fantme collective removed the white floral bicycle and erected a plaque in Blaiss’s honor.
More than 100 people attended the event at the underpass at des Carrires St. where the 33-year-old speech pathologist was hit by a crane truck while traveling in a Bixi to work on April 28, 2014.
Laborde said that while nothing can relieve the pain of losing her daughter, it comforts her to know that the tragedy has led to safer conditions for other cyclists.
I am touched to know that the death of my daughters was not in vain and this will help future generations understand that the actions of citizens can move things forward in a constructive way, she said.
It’s the first time the Vlo phantom removes a ghost bike in recognition of improvements in cycling safety, said Sverine Le Page, a spokeswoman for the collective. She accounted for Rlo express vlo (REV), which allows cyclists to travel safely thanks to a concrete barrier between them and road traffic.
Today is truly symbolic as recognizing the need for the type of permanent and secure infrastructure that has been created for REV, she said.
If they had not created REV, we would never have taken Mathilde Blaiss’s bike because crossing the road would be as dangerous as it was seven years ago, she added.
A coroner report revealed Bliss’s death was preventable and recommended creating safer bicycle lanes and mandatory side guards on trucks.
While the removal of the ghost bike welcomes the progress made so far, numerous places of danger remain and there is great room for improvement, Le Page said.
Ten more ghost bikes still mark points in the city where the cyclists were killed and two more will be added in the near future, she said.
Stphan Laroche, director of the Quebec Citys Muse de la Civilization, where the ghost bike will be displayed, said he was pleased to welcome the object, which he described as meaningfully loaded, into the museum collection.
The first meaning is obviously mourning because it carries the memory of the victim, Mathilde Blais, he said.
The second meaning is collective empowerment. It represents the efforts of citizens to bring about change. It forced politicians to make safer amenities for cyclists, so it is a symbol of positive and constructive action, Laroche said.
Mayor Valrie Plante called on rival Denis Coderre and other mayoral candidates to pledge to save REV, noting that Coderre has hinted that he could dismantle the fast bike path if elected.
I hope all the candidates for mayor of Montreal will make a firm commitment and say out loud and clear that they will not disband the REV and that they are committed to protecting citizens whether on foot or by bike , she said,
The REV is first and foremost a safety issue, Plante added, noting that two cyclists were killed in St-Denis St. since 2014, and 300 cyclists and pedestrians have been injured in accidents.
Dismantling the REV means risking the lives of citizens on foot or by bicycle, she said.
Le Page said Vlo phantom members hope that no matter which party takes power in the upcoming November municipal elections, the city will continue to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
Federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault and provincial MNA Chantal Rouleau also attended the ceremony.
