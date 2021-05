9 New Zealand Customs staff fired for vaccine refusal, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories

AUCKLAND New Zealand authorities have fired nine Customs officials for their refusal to inoculate against Covid-19, including four from a single provincial port. The dismissal was ostensibly because no alternative roles could be found for the workers and came as more trouble hit the New Zealand-New Zealand overnight travel bubble. The New Zealand government had made it mandatory from 20 April for all workers in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, as well as staff working for government agencies at the border, to be vaccinated under its Public Health Response Order. Covid-19 (Vaccine). A maritime border guard, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The New Zealand Herald he was devastated to be fired. She claimed that she was fired due to lack of consultation from the customs agency. Another worker, who was responsible for monitoring international shipping to make sure the crew took the proper Covid-19 measures, said she believed there was not enough risk in her role to justify dismissal for refusal. its to be vaccinated. She did not disclose the reasons for her reluctance to be vaccinated. Dismissed workers are not offered overtime because their roles will be filled by others, the customs agency said, while protecting its communications with workers. Ms Catherine Stewart, an employment lawyer in Auckland, said employers of workers required to be vaccinated were likely to be able to “substantially justify the dismissal of an unvaccinated worker”. New Zealand Customs people and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Jacinda Funnell said more than 95 per cent of Customs staff had been given their first vaccine and more than 85 per cent had received the second dose. Meanwhile, an infected security guard at a Perth facility prompted cancellations of flights between Western Australia and New Zealand on Saturday evening. The New Zealand Ministry of Health announced shortly after 22:00 on Saturday that it had been decided following a rapid health assessment that flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be discontinued. The canceled flights of Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines were scheduled to fly from Perth to Auckland yesterday morning. Two of the seven people who shared a house with the guard also came out positive. Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan said the state would not go into a stalemate at this point, though he stressed that this could change. “(Closed circuit television footage) is being reviewed. However, at this point there is no clear explanation as to how the security guard could have been infected,” he added. McGowan.







