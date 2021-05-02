Long Island Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter





Long Island Orthodox Christians gathered together early Sunday and lit churches with candles and prayers in celebration of Easter, the holiest day of their calendar. Congregants across Long Island shouted “Christos Anesti” and “Truly He is risen” to commemorate the day Christians believe Jesus Christ rose from the dead. The Orthodox Church uses a different calendar from the Protestant and Catholic Churches, which celebrated Easter on April 4th. At services that began shortly before midnight, Greek Orthodox clergymen spoke in tongues on altars decorated with white candles and flowers and on church steps surrounded by candlelight. Some pointed out that worshipers could celebrate this holiday of the years, perhaps not in the fullness of pre-pandemic days, but with more freedom because they were allowed to receive services again in person. Many Easter services were practically held last year because of the coronavirus. “What a wonderful and beautiful holiday this was,” Rev. was told. Christopher Constantinides parishioners at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hempstead.

In a year of a pandemic and so much suffering, the feast should remind congregants that “there is someone who overcomes how difficult life is” because Jesus was beaten and crucified, Rev. Fr. Kostandin Lazarakis told congregants in the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. “And what that means is whenever we feel crucified, whenever we get sick, whenever we are broken, whenever we are excited, whenever we are in the mind, we do not have to go it alone. with us, “Lazarakis said at a midnight service. Subscribe to The Classroom Newspaper. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Register, you accept our privacy policy. Then the clergy spread the light of their lord and demonstrated their faith by extinguishing the lights of the church and lighting the candles of the worshipers until the interior of the church blazed in darkness. They then brought those candles to nature for more prayer. Those candles represent “the power of God to overcome all your challenges, to overcome all suffering, and to recognize the joy of God’s infinite love for eternity, no matter what the external circumstances of our lives may be,” he said. Lazarakis. “Praying for a perfect holy peace for a sinless day, let us dedicate ourselves and one another and our whole life to Christ, our God,” he told the Rev. Fr. Dean Panagos in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. The clergy passed the eggs as the parishioners came out of the church and wished them a good feast for the feast known as Pasha. “Let no one go hungry,” said Constantine. With Debbie Egan-Chin and James Carbone

