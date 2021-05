Resident documents write to government about O2 deficiency, health agrees | Goa News

Panaji: Doctors at Goa Medical College (GMC) have highlighted the issue of poor oxygen supply for patients with Covid. In a letter to the government, the Goa Resident Physicians Association (GARD) has stated that the oxygen supply to the Covid neighborhoods is not even close to sufficient.

Vishwajit Health Minister Rane after meeting with resident doctors told reporters that he is trying his best to resolve all issues as GARD is the backbone of GMC.

Now we have oxygen. The shortage is not just in Goa, but across the country. Whatever has been rationed by the Indian government, we are looking for more supply. We were trying to manage whatever was given to us. It is not such a situation where we are heading towards a crisis. It’s difficult the way we should handle it, he said.

The central oxygen stream delivers very low flow oxygen occasionally and this is inappropriate to keep NICs and ventilators working effectively, the association said.

The oxygen cylinders used for patients pass in the middle of the night and it takes at least 2-3 hours for the replacement cylinders to arrive and for this period of time, patients are kept without oxygen saturation dropping to less than 60%, the association said.

A similar situation is faced at the South Goa district hospital, he stated.

The new doctors said the condition of the bed is even worse and added that critical patients should be managed in wheelchairs and on the floor and kept in the ventilator in critical Covid wards. Wards with a capacity of 30 beds are being occupied by more than 50 patients on average, the letter said.

In the middle of the night when oxygen runs out and patients’ condition worsens and they die, the little doctors on duty have to deal with angry relatives, association president Dr. Pratik Sawant said in the letter.

We are confident of CM intervention and I am following it at my level and CM at its level to ensure what can be done better to mitigate all oxygen availability (issues) in Goa, said the health minister .

The association has called for increased security and CCTV cameras inside all Covid wards and signs indicating that violence against healthcare workers will be dealt with decisively by law. There is a need to place armed guards / police personnel outside Covid wards and victims, the letter said.

Doctors highlighted the VIP culture where doctors in Covid victims who are managing more than 30 new patients at the same time are told to check on certain patients and give them preference for admission, while other critical patients wait for three hours, leading to relatives fighting doctors on duty.

Rane said doctors are justified when seeking security and stated that police security as well as human resource security will be deployed in hospitals.

