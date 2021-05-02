The ban on COVID travel to Australia begins today with jail time and fines for violators

A temporary travel ban between India and Australia begins today, with anyone violating the rule to face up to five years in prison or heavy fines, an action which some experts say may be illegal.

Main points: Experts say there are serious questions as to whether the decision is legal

Experts say there are serious questions as to whether the decision is legal The ban, and the accompanying penalties, take effect today

The ban, and the accompanying penalties, take effect today Government ministers say the measures have been put in place based on medical advice

Penalties are introduced through the Biosafety Act.

It is understood that this is the first time Australia has banned and imposed criminal sanctions on its citizens returning home.

Critics have described the government’s move as “immoral and non-Australian”.

Senior government ministers have defended the ban, saying it was based on expert medical advice and done to protect Australians.

“Fifty-seven percent of positive quarantine cases had been arrivals from India,” said Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“It was putting a very, very important burden on health and medical services in states and territories.”

According to Education Minister Alan Tudge, the Howard Springs facility in the Northern Territory currently has an infection rate of 15 percent, well above the two percent target.

What is it like to be stuck in India Australian citizens stranded in India or separated from their children say the flight suspension has left them worried. Read more

Experts have now asked if theban is legal.

Professor Kim Rubenstein from the University of Canberra said this raised questions about the right of an Australian citizen to return home.

“Individuals who are trapped can seek legal representation to challenge it as illegal,” she said.

“They would be wise to talk to their representatives in Parliament to ask the Senate committee to, as a matter of urgency, review this measure as appropriate.

“I think there are serious legal questions that Parliament needs to question.”

Loading

Michael Bradley from Marque Lawyers said the law requires the Minister of Health to consider the least “intrusive” way to ensure that quarantine systems are not overloaded and people in Australia are protected.

“I think it ‘s very difficult to say that [Greg Hunt’s] appropriately enforced that discretion, “Mr Bradley said.

“Furthermore, there are real questions about the constitutional validity of this exercise of power.”

As well as the risk of imprisonment, people violating the ban also face a fine of up to $ 66,000.

Dr Yadu Singh is urging the government to vaccinate vulnerable Australians in India. ( Facebook: Yadu Singh

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said while the ban would be lifted on May 15, he believed it would take “months” for the situation to be brought under control.

Instead, he said, the focus is on finding ways to prevent anyone with COVID-19 from traveling back to Australia.

“We have already insisted on having a test 72 hours before departure; we will strengthen it by doing antigen tests also at airports,” he said.

“We are looking at other measures to reduce the degree of positivity of flights coming from India.”

‘They are our people’

Indian Australians are continuing to urge the government to provide as much assistance as possible to the warring country.

Dr Yadu Singh is President of the Federation of Indian Associations of New South Wales and wants the government to vaccinate currently unprotected Australians in India.

“I can see why the Australian government temporarily suspended those flights,” he said.

“But we must not forget that these stuck or stranded Australian citizens are our moral obligation, they are our people.”

Professor Kelly said the idea of ​​vaccinating vulnerable Australians was one to consider, but noted that it would be difficult given how widespread people were across the country.