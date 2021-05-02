International
Frydenberg to announce $ 6 care for second child
Working parents will provide childcare for less than $ 6 a day for a second child under a major Budget adjustment created to encourage mothers to re-enter the workforce.
Treasury Josh Frydenberg will announce the changes to cover up to 95 percent of childcare fees for second and subsequent children aged five and under, on Sunday.
The changes will leave thousands of families working better in some cases by handing out cash worth thousands of dollars a year.
For wealthier high-income families, the government will also lift the $ 10,000 limit on childcare fee reductions which means parents will no longer have to pay full fees by the end of the year. once they reach the maximum allowable discount.
Eligible families can pay less than $ 6 a day for child care
For households that pay an average of $ 120 a day in childcare fees, the changes mean some families will pay less than $ 6 a day or less for a second child when childcare costs are covered by the new deduction .
RELATED: Top number before wages rise
Labor had promised a 90 percent discount
The main budget announcement also means that the Morrison Government has now matched one of Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s largest pre-election policy announcements to cover up to 90 per cent of childcare fees for eligible families with a discount of 95 percent.
Currently, childcare subsidies of up to 85 percent are implemented at the same rate for children, no matter how many children a family may have in childcare, meaning childcare costs double with every second and subsequent child.
Under the changes to be announced, this will increase to 95 percent for lower-income families.
“These changes strengthen our economy and at the same time provide greater choices for parents who want to work an extra day or two a week,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
“This is a targeted and proportionate investment that simultaneously makes childcare more affordable, increases labor force participation and boosts the Australian economy by up to $ 1.5 billion a year.”
Half of all families eligible for a 95 percent discount
About half of Australian households will be entitled to receive a 95 per cent subsidy for their second and subsequent children.
The new discount will only apply to children under 5 years old
The most generous discount will only apply to children aged 5 and under.
This means that the changes will not bring cheaper care for some older children attending preschool in childcare and will not reduce costs for after-school care.
But this will reduce the costs for babies and younger children in caring for children when you have more than one child.
It follows a national debate on women’s rights at work and the impact of violence and sexual violence caused by former Liberal staff Brittany Higgins’ confession to an alleged rape in the House of Parliament.
The changes to be announced by the Morrison Government suggest that the Prime Minister has dug deep to arrest a slide in the polls with only $ 1.7 billion investing in childcare in the 2021-22 Budget.
How will you be better
Under the changes if a single parent with $ 65,500 with two children in four days of long day care chooses to work a fifth day they will be $ 71 a week better compared to the current system.
A family earning $ 110,000 a year would have the subsidy to raise their second child from 72 to 95 percent and would be $ 95 a week better for four days care.
A family of three with $ 80,000 would have the subsidy increase from 82 to 95 percent for their second and third child and would be $ 108 a week better for four days of
careful.
High-income families also earn
There will also be changes to benefit high-income families with combined incomes over $ 189,390.
These families currently face a childcare subsidy limit of $ 10,560 per child per year.
This means that after receiving over $ 10,000 a year in childcare discounts, they start paying full fees by the end of the year.
This cap will be removed under the changes.
Changes created to help women re-enter the workforce
Women’s Minister Marise Payne said the changes were created to give more choices to Australian women and men as they balance their family and work responsibilities.
“For women in particular, it opens the door for those who choose to work or work harder, which is critical to their economic security and a prosperous Australian economy,” she said.
“Increasing the Child Care Subsidy is an important measure that will help reduce incentives for women to participate in the workforce to the full extent they choose.”
