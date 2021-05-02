“No beds”: Indian hospitals try to provide more oxygen amid COVID crisis

The rise of COVID in India is deteriorating There were 400,000 new cases on Saturday – and a stream of critical cases arriving in hospitals already full.

Everywhere, there is one lack of oxygen. In hospitals and on the streets, where family members line up for an hour to fill tanks for patients at home. A Sikh temple in East Delhi even placed oxygen on the curb for the sickest.

Like Abu Sadat, whose brother is doing what he can until he finds hospital care.

“No beds,” he said. He has been searching for more than a week.

As the burial bridges burn day and night, the Indians are devastated and enraged.

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment within the emergency department at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. DANISH SIDDIQUI / REUTERS



The country managed to beat its first COVID wave a year ago and opened up, even in massive religious and political rallies.

Now Indian families – especially the poor – are now paying the price.

The other current COVID hotspot is Brazil, with an even higher per capita death rate than India at the moment.

A vaccination program that has reached the vast interior of Brazil has distributed more than 40 million doses.

But in cities – without blockade – it is not surprising that the virus has continued to spread.

And in Turkey, where the COVID rate began to plummet last month, authorities worried about losing control imposed the country’s first ever blockade.

From Europe, finally some good news. Deaths and infections are falling as vaccination rates rise – and some countries have even begun talking about reopening their border to foreign travelers.