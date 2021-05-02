Be ‘fixed’ with masks properly: Experts seek compliance as COVID-19 cases rise

SINGAPORE: The growing number of COVID-19 groups in the community is a concern, experts said, as they urged people to take existing safety measures seriously and monitor their health.

Senior consultant in the National Hospitals Division of Infectious Diseases University Professor Dale Fisher said community cases are a great test for Singapore.

The question is whether our public health systems and community behaviors can respond adequately to avoid another disruptor, said Prof Fisher, who is also chairman of the National Infection Prevention and Control Committee at the Ministry of Health (MoH). .

He urged people not to go out unnecessarily for the next few weeks and to minimize mixing with people outside their homes.

He encouraged people to be obsessed with wearing masks properly and practicing hand hygiene and social distancing especially when eating and drinking.

I am very worried that we may lose control, however we know by strengthening our efforts we can defeat this growth together. This should be a community effort, he said.

Prof Fishers’ comments in response to questions from the CNA came amid a growing number of community groups and unrelated cases.

RELATIVELY LARGE GROUPS IN THE COMMUNITY

As of Sunday (May 2), there were 27 COVID-19 cases related to a group at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), the first hospital group in Singapore. Other clusters include one linked to a cleaner working at a community care facility in Tuas South, and one linked to an officer from the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority working at Terminal 1 at Changi Airport.

Among the cases related to the TTSH COVID-19 group are health care workers and elderly patients. The MOH said Saturday that an 88-year-old woman linked to the pile died from complications related to COVID-19.

As of Friday, TTSH placed 76 staff members who had been in close contact with COVID-19 issues on leave pending their quarantine orders based on further tracking of contacts, tightening of sick patients, and staff members and the closure of four neighborhoods.

The government also announced Friday at a press conference for the multi-ministerial task force COVID-19 that it will take action in an effort to reduce transmission coming from the hospital group. Among the measures are restrictions on the number of social interactions in a day, closing public places visited by infected cases for two days to clean up and laying a wide network in an effort to detect more cases.

Task Force Education Co-Chair Lawrence Wong said this is the first time in quite a while that Singapore has seen relatively larger groups appearing in the community.

Obviously, this is cause for concern, but we have also learned from experience that to control and break the transmission chains we need to move fast, he said.

Now we have better tools to do that, we have testing skills, we have a better tracking system.

SIGNS OF CONTROL, MANAGEMENT, REVIEW SITUATION: AN EXPERT

Prof Fisher said having a hospital herd has been a long-term concern.

These have happened repeatedly in overseas hospitals, so it is actually trusted to Singapore that this is the first such event, he said.

While efforts to prevent infection are essential in hospitals, unfortunately they can never be 100 percent, he said.

Measures being taken should stop broadcasting. If all cases are isolated, all contacts are quarantined and even ‘low risk’ contacts are sent home, then any positive cases in the future should not be spread, he said.

Assistant Professor at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health Hannah Clapham said that while the current increase in cases is worrying, it is reassuring that we are seeing rapid response to current cases and a tightening of measures to try to transmit control.

I am confident the situation will be closely monitored to assess whether further action is required, Dr Clapham said.

Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Association of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, similarly said the hospital outbreak is a concern, but said swift measures have been put in place by the ministry and the hospital, so we hope these work .

The key is to understand how these groups came about, he said, pointing to detailed molecular fingerprints as critical to doing so.

For the hospital team, the key should be to identify the main case and track where else this individual may have been in contact with others. This has implications for vaccine strategy and control efforts in general, he said.

He added that quality control in laboratories is also very important to ensure that there have been no false positive serological results in the past and also in vaccination centers to ensure that the cold chain was maintained.

He said the cases in vaccinated individuals are worrying. Some of the cases related to the TTSH group have been vaccinated.

However, he said the current situation is manageable given several factors.

First, the number is relatively small in some groups and most cases are related. Second, we now have vaccines and so we are much better able to contain outbreaks if we use strategies such as ring vaccination, he said.

Ring vaccination involves vaccinating the contacts of people who are positive, creating a “ring” around each infected person.

Such a strategy has been used for smallpox in the past and mumps in recent years, said Prof Tambyah.

THE SITUATION THEN AND NOW ARE DIFFERENT

Dr Clapham and Professor Tambyah said the change in the situation now and the early stages of the pandemic is the availability of vaccines.

Prof Tambyah said the difference between last year and this year is the presence of licensed vaccines, adding that there are also better tests including antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction tests and serological tests.

He said there is also a possibility of using preventative agents like antiseptic throat sprays.

Dr Clapham also stressed the importance of people getting their vaccinations when offered, as vaccines are a huge advantage now, compared to the early stages of the pandemic.

We have a better understanding of the spread of the disease, which could help refine control measures, she added.

COMPLIANCE WITH IMPORTANT MEASURES

Doctors said the public should continue to take COVID-19 seriously.

If people are sick they need to seek care and be tested, even with mild symptoms, in order to take care and stop transmitting early, Dr Clapham said.

We are lucky in Singapore to have access to vaccines and getting great vaccinations will be an important step in the next SARS-CoV-2 control, she said.

On Friday, the director of medical services at the Associate Professor of MoH Kenneth Mak had also said at the press conference that the authorities are concerned that we may not be so vigilant, so disciplined in the use of masks and security measures.

There is always a risk that we will become complacent, he said, urging people to be vigilant in the midst of austerity.

I do not think the public should worry too much, they should be vaccinated and practice good hygiene and see a doctor if not well. They should also be in line with information on hospital visits and other instructions, Prof Tambyah said.

