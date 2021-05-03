Nuclear talks in Iran: Why diplomats speak with cautious optimism

Vienna

Top diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain made progress in Saturday’s talks focused on returning the United States to its crucial nuclear deal with Iran, but said they needed more work and time. to reach a future agreement.

Following the meeting, Russia’s High Representative, Mikhail Ulyanov, wrote on Twitter that members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, noted today the undisputed progress made in the Vienna talks on re-establishing the nuclear deal.

The Joint Commission will meet again at the end of next week, Ulyanov wrote. In the meantime, experts will continue to draft elements of the forthcoming agreement.

Too early to get excited, but we have reason for cautious and growing optimism, he added. There is no deadline, but participants aim to successfully complete the talks in approximately 3 weeks.

The three Western European countries involved in the talks scored a more restrained note.

We have a lot of work and little time left. Against this background, we would have hoped for more progress this week, senior diplomats said speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be named publicly.

We have not yet managed to understand the most critical points. Success is by no means guaranteed, but not impossible.

In Washington, the U.S. State Department had no immediate comment on progress reports, rising or not, and said the U.S. assessment of the talks remained where it was Thursday. On that day, State Department spokesman Ned Price said there had been some movement but that a deal was far from over or even guaranteed.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday that Tehran expects US sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on the agreements reached so far in the Vienna talks. “Sanctions … on Iran’s energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, should all be lifted based on the agreements reached so far,” the deputy was quoted as saying. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media, Reuters reported.

“I can say that now our discussions have reached a maturity, both in controversial topics and in the parts on which we have agreed,” he told Iranian state TV. Although we can not yet fully predict when and how we will be able to reach an agreement, it is moving forward, albeit slowly.

The United States did not have a representative at the table when diplomats met in Vienna because former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the country from the 2018 deal. Trump also reinstated and increased sanctions in a bid to force Iran to renegotiate the pact with more many concessions. .

US President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and a U.S. delegation in Vienna was taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as mediators.

The Biden administration is considering a return to some of the toughest sanctions of the Trump era in an effort to bring Iran back into line with the nuclear deal, according to current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the issue.

Ulyanov said JCPOA members met alongside officials from the US delegation but the Iranian delegation was not ready to meet with US diplomats.

The nuclear deal promised Iran economic stimulus in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. The reinstatement of US sanctions has left the Islamic Republic’s economy shaky. Tehran has responded by steadily increasing its violations of the agreement, such as increasing the purity of the uranium it enriches and its reserves, in a hitherto unsuccessful attempt to put pressure on other countries to secure relief from sanctions. .

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the signing of the nuclear deal.

Talks in Vienna began in early April and have included several rounds of high-level discussions. Expert groups have also worked on how to resolve issues surrounding U.S. sanctions and Iranian compliance, as well as the possible ranking of U.S. returns.

Outside the Vienna talks, other challenges remain.

An attack allegedly carried out by Israel recently hit Irans Natanz nuclear site, causing unknown damage. Tehran retaliated by starting to enrich a small amount of uranium to 60% purity, its highest level ever.

Get the Monitor Stories you are interested in submitting to your inbox.

___

Grieshaber reported from Berlin. Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran and Matt Lee in Washington contributed to this report.