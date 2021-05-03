Vanathi shatters Kamals hopes for first electoral victory; darkness approaches camp MNM | Coimbatore News





Co. But the victory escaped him at the last moment, when BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan defeated him by a narrow margin of less than 1,800 votes from the Coimbatore South assembly segment.

At the end of a close race, Vanathi emerged victorious with 53,209 votes, while Kamal came in second with 5.1481 votes. Congresswoman Mayura Jayakumar, who ran with the support of the DMK, came in third with 41,426 votes.

While Kamal was ahead of Vanathi and Jayakumar since morning, the current turned in favor of the BJP candidate when the count for the 23rd round began. Vanathi won the lead over Kamal and held the same for the remaining two rounds. Finally, it turned out to be Vanathiss day.

The Kamals risk choosing the cosmopolitan area of ​​Coimbatore South, far from Paramakudi, where he was born, and Chennai, where he lived, failed to pay. Kamal appears to have chosen the bank for the seats in support given by urban segment voters for party deputy leader R Mahendran in the last election in Lok Sabha.

It was a triangular fight with Vanathi and Jayakumar posing a tough challenge to the star. Vanathi had nurtured the constituency for a long time, making BJP a strong force. In addition, it has been a bastion of BJP’s main ally AIADMK. Thus, the AIADMK cadres and their Vanathis support base offered Kamal a major challenge.

On the other hand, the DMK-Congress alliance hoped to pass the anti-post wave, as well as the frictions within the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Kamals’s confession to offering a corruption-free alternative seems to have worked well with segment voters. There was a good pull for his speeches among young people from the start of the election campaign. That was probably the reason for his good performance, despite the defeat.

Kamal, who landed at Coimbatore on Sunday morning, went straight to the counting center at the Government College of Technology and stayed there all day. Tension was evident in the counting center in the evening when Vanathi rose ahead of Kamal in the 23rd round. In the next rounds, fortunes shifted between the two and around 18:00 both party cadres claimed their candidate had won. It was around 8.30pm when the final results came, declaring Vanathi the winner.

With the loss of Kamals, MNM has lost the only hope of making an entry into the state assembly. Elsewhere in the state, some of the party’s other hopefuls like Mahendran were lost. In most countries, MNM crawls after Naam Tamizhar Katchi. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

