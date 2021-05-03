US Secretary of State and Secretary of State Dominic Raab to hold personal talks





F Official Secretary Dominic Raab will hold face-to-face talks on trade, Iran and China with Secretary of State Joe Bidens ahead of discussions between G7 foreign ministers in the UK. Antony Blinken will be in London for talks Monday as the US and Britain establish a new relationship following Donald Trump’s departure from the White House. Withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to emerge, as is Iran, where the nuclear deal is a major issue and also citizens are being held there, including Nazan Zaghari-Ratcliffe. The first personal meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will begin later on Tuesday, with allies including France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab / Teli PA READ MORE India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also be there as the UK pledges support for the nation dealing with a rising coronavirus exacerbation. Ahead of the meeting, the Foreign Office said G7 ministers would invest $ 15 billion ($ 10.9 billion) in development finance over the next two years to help women in developing countries have job opportunities, build sustainable businesses, and to recover from the influences of Covid- 19 They are also expected to sign new targets to get 40 million more girls into school, and 20 million more girls reading up to the age of 10 in poor countries by 2026. But the commitments come as Raab faces continued criticism of foreign aid cuts, from 0.7% of national revenue to 0.5%, citing the financial impact of the pandemic. Overseas aid spending cuts have been described as devastating for women and girls around the world. We will take action to ensure fair access to vaccines worldwide, setting global targets for girls’ education, agreeing on ambitious actions on climate change and developing new measures to prevent hunger As well as G7 members, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and South Africa have also been invited as the UK seeks to deepen ties with the Indo-Pacific region. Regular testing, size limits and other measures are promised to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during discussions. Mr Raab on Sunday advocated cutting foreign aid spending as necessary because of the pandemic’s seismic impact on the UK economy. But as the effects of the cuts have come out, the United Nations Population Fund exploded its 85% reduction of its reproductive health agency as devastating for women, girls and their families. On Saturday, it emerged that Unicef ​​would cut its UK funding by around 60%. The United Nations agency warned that the most vulnerable children in the world will suffer the consequences of the Government move. A leaked memo also suggested the UK would cut bilateral funding for overseas water, sanitation and sanitation projects by more than 80% a WaterAid move described as wild. And a media report by Devex said ministers are planning to cut funding for polio eradication by 95%.

