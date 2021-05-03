Latin America looks from space, despite land restrictions

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mars missions, astronauts coming and going on the International Space Station, China’s increasingly ambitious space programs. News about space is flowing, and not just from the richest worlds, the largest nations. Take Latin America.

On February 17, Congress in Nicaragua, one of the region’s poorest, most conflict-prone nations, passed a law establishing a space agency. Costa Rica, known for relative growth and stability, did the same on February 18, the day NASA rover Perseverance landed on Mars to look for signs of ancient life.

The potential benefits of space are tantalizing for many countries with limited resources. Satellite technology, international partnerships, national pride and local development all call for it. Inevitably, critics suspect a bondoggle, a project of vanity, a deviation from pressing problems on the ground.

The truth is, the type of eyebrows raised in connection with the announcement of a Nicaraguan space program is similar to whenever an African country announces a space program. “People are always wondering why it makes sense, especially since these countries are struggling with some socio-economic problems,” Temidayo Oniosun, managing director of Space Africa, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

First, most developing countries are primarily interested in “space technologies to address development challenges,” Oniosun said. “Some want a communications satellite because it brings a great return on investment and helps close the challenges of digital sharing.” is why you rarely see a developing country say it is doing space exploration (Moon, Mars, etc.) and other things, he said.

The growth of the commercial space industry and the prospects for global Internet access from satellite constellations can help more and more countries without coverage. Satellite data can also drive crop growth, aid industry and natural disaster management, and track weather and other disease-related conditions.

Nicaragua, whose government has hit the political opposition hard, is not a newcomer to space ambitions. An old agreement with China years ago for the deployment of a communications satellite has been delayed. In 2017, Russia opened a facility in Nicaragua as part of a satellite navigation system; Nicaragua denied it was for spying in the region or the United States.

Nicaragua appears to be aware of skepticism about its new military-led Secretariat on matters of outer space, the moon and other celestial bodies. ”

“It’s not how they wanted to manipulate it,” pro-government lawmaker Jenny Martnez told congressmen, without elaborating. She said more than 50 countries have agencies dedicated to space issues. Nicaragua has been a member since 1994 of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Use of Foreign Space, which oversees the treaties governing space law.

I do not think Nicaragua should send anything into space to be part of the forum, said Carlos Arturo Vlez, an Ecuadorian lawyer studying at the International Institute of Aerospace Law at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Doing something wrong in outer space can affect any place in the world, for example if satellite debris falls to Earth and causes damage and casualties, Vlez said.

Ecuador launched a satellite, Pegasus, in 2013 with Chinese fuss and help, but it was damaged a month later. Some accounts said the cause was the wreckage of an old Russian missile.

Supporters of Costa Rica’s space ambitions say its new agency could contribute to the technologies used on Earth, as well as give Costa Rica a say in international space policy and agreements.

Many criticized NASA’s creation in 1958 when the United States was battling the worst economic recession of the post-war era, said in a statement Franklin Chang Daz, a Costa Rican-born American citizen who became a NASA astronaut -s.

The incredible act of placing a person on the moon, he said, sometimes eclipses the most significant thing about NASA’s creation: The huge technological and economic benefits that followed. Chang Daz is the chairman and CEO of the Texas-based Ad Astra Rocket Company.

Last week, California-based LeoLabs announced that a new radar site was operational in Costa Rica to track objects in low Earth orbit and provide data. The country’s first satellite, Iraz, was launched with the help of a SpaceX rocket in 2018 to monitor its tropical forests and climate change. Washt partly funded by a Kickstarter campaign.

It is not surprising “that Costa Rica passed a space agency law and we hope Guatemala will do the same,” said Katherinne Herrera, a biochemistry and microbiology student at Guatemala Valley University who runs a university club dedicated to space science and engineering.

A country needs public policies that support spatial initiatives “and help achieve different objectives in the field of research,” Herrera wrote in an email.

Guatemala’s first satellite, Quetzal-1, was deployed from Japan last year and operated by a team from the university where Herrera is studying. The project took place in a country whose problems have forced many citizens to seek a better life elsewhere.

Bolivia’s space agency has been embroiled in the country’s recent political turmoil. The new government accused its interim predecessor of hobbling operations in the agency, which was set up in 2010 by then-president Evo Morales.

Brazil’s science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes, is a former astronaut who trained with NASA, and Chile is home to giant telescopes. Now Mexico and Argentina are leading efforts to form a regional space agency. The African Union is also planning a space agency, based in Egypt. The European Space Agency, which uses a rocket launch site in French Guiana off the northeast coast of South America, was established in 1975.

The Mexican Congress on Monday hosted an international panel on “forecasts for a new space race” and what it can do for health, education and other areas. Senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel expressed it in existential terms, saying it was time for stopped discussing in debates related to the Land of the past.

The future is in our hands and if we are not part of it, we will disappear or lose the opportunity to play an important role in building the future, she said.

