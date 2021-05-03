Torontonians 18+ in hot postcodes acceptable for COVID-19 vaccine in city clinics as of Monday

Residents of Toronto 18 and older living in those areas of the zip code provinces are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at city-run clinics starting Monday, the city says.

From Monday at 8 a.m., people 18 or older living in Toronto hot postcodes can book appointments via the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button atwww.toronto.ca/covid-19. They can call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The city released a list of hottest postcodes in Toronto on Sunday. You can find them here.

In a press release Sunday, the city said the expansion of vaccine proliferation follows an announcement by the Ontario government that it is stepping up vaccination efforts in areas severely affected by the pandemic.

The government has designated 114 postal codes throughout the province as hotspots. Fifty-three of them are located in Toronto.

On Monday at 8 a.m., citizens said 18 years and older living in one of the 53 hot postcodes are encouraged to book vaccination appointments. The city uses the provincial reservation system for its clinics.

And on Thursday, all people aged 50 and over, people with high-risk health conditions, those who can not work from home, including teachers and school workers, and the people of the First Nation, Inuit and Metis who were not previously targeted in previous stages of immunization, will also be able to reserve spots through the provincial system.

Mayor John Tory said expanding vaccine acceptance is a “big step forward” for the city.

“I continue to encourage all residents to be vaccinated as soon as they become acceptable so that we can all be safe and end this pandemic,” Tory said in the announcement.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s health medical officer, agreed, saying the range of vaccines is expanding and that it is progress.

“Torontonians at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and, as a result, developing serious illness, are now eligible for vaccination through the provincial reservation system. This is another major step forward in building a firewall against virus a wall that protects not only those immunized, but the entire community, “De Villa said in the announcement.

People line up in the rain outside the Downsview Arena northwest of Toronto on April 29, 2021 to get a COVID-19. The city says mobile and pop-up clinics in hotspots will continue. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

According to the provincial government, workers who are unable to work from home and who will be eligible for vaccination include the following:

Primary and secondary school staff (including teachers, carers, school bus drivers, administrative staff).

Workers responding to critical events (including police, firefighters, special officers, child welfare staff, emergency management, critical infrastructure recovery staff).

Enforcement, inspection, and compliance roles (including law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labor inspectors, WSIB field workers).

Individuals working in child care (including all licensees, staff and students in educational settings who interact directly with children in licensed child care centers and authorized recreation and skills building programs, licensed providers of home child care and in-house service providers, home care agency staff)

Employees of foster care agencies (including customary care providers).

Food production and distribution workers.

Agriculture and farm workers.

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers.

According to the province, people with the following conditions of high health risk are entitled to book vaccination appointments later this week:

Obesity (Body Mass Index over 40).

Other treatments that cause immunosuppression, such as chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drugs.

Intellectual or developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome.

The first nations, Inuit and Mtispeople will be able to register through the provincial reservation system, in addition to other channels already available.

Councilor Joe Cressy, chairman of the Toronto Board of Health, says: ‘We need to break down any barriers to make sure people who need a vaccine can access it. We want more opportunities, not less, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated and that is why this provincial decision will make things better for our residents. ‘ (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The expansion of vaccine rotation is ‘good news’, says the adviser

Councilman Joe Cressy, chairman of the Toronto Board of Health, said Sunday that moving from the provincetoopenup registration system to people over the age of 18 across Ontario is significant. Cressy represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York.

“In the middle of a brutal third wave, we need to vaccinate the most vulnerable as soon as possible. By vaccinating the most vulnerable, we not only save lives, but also bring the broadcast to a close as soon as possible,” Cressy said. .

He said expanding the acceptability of vaccines would make a difference. “It will help protect some of the most vulnerable in our city and this is good news.”

Previously in the 53 hottest places in Toronto, people aged 45 and over could book appointments through the provincial system, while people 40 and older could go to the pharmacy. People older than 40 can get a vaccine through on-site advertised clinics and pop-up clinics.

Cressy said pop-up and mobile clinics will continue in hot spots. But people in these areas will now have more choices, he added.

“While mobile and pop-up clinics play a critical role in bringing vaccines directly to severely affected communities, directly to humans, they are no substitute for being able to register and reserve a space. We have long sought for a increase supply to – his regions like GTA, “he said.

“With the news of increasing supply from the province now coming and the opening of the registration system for those 18 years and older, we will not only be able to bring mobile and pop-up clinics to these neighborhoods, but people in those neighborhoods can also simply choose to go online and call and register as well. “

Cressy said the idea is to make vaccination as easy as possible.

“We need to break down any barriers to make sure people who need a vaccine can access it. We want more opportunities, not less, to make it easier for people to get vaccines and that is why this provincial decision will make things better for our residents. “